BMCM's Akshay Kumar recalls improvising some of his comedic dialogues; says 'Mujhe masti bohot soojhti hai'

Akshay Kumar has earned a well-deserved reputation as the ultimate action star in Bollywood. From the start of his career, he has been synonymous with high-octane action films. In fact, his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises to deliver another dose of adrenaline-pumping action.

However, what sets Akshay apart is not just his action hero persona but also his unparalleled success in comedy. No other superstar in the country boasts as many superhit comedy films as he does. His comic timing is nothing short of legendary, leaving audiences in splits with every performance. His filmography is filled with unforgettable dialogues that continue to evoke laughter even years later.

Interestingly, the actor recently disclosed that many of his comic dialogues were made up by him.

Akshay Kumar says he personally came up with some of his comic lines

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Akshay Kumar shared, "If you see even De Dana Dhan, Bhaagam Bhaag, Wicked Sunny (Mujhse Shaadi Karoge), Raju or Hera Pheri, they are of the same genre, but someone is nice, someone is poor, someone is mediocre, but their thinking is the same. In life also, mujhe masti bohot soojhti hai (I think of funny things). I would think of something completely out of the box.

He added, “Lot of dialogues, jo aap filmon mein dekhte ho, wo likhe hue nahi hai, wo mere andar se nikle hue hote hai aur you can figure it out ki ye koi writer likh hi nahi sakta (I create many dialogues on the spot, not in the script. You can tell because no writer could come up with them).”

The actor credited three individuals for recognizing his comedic potential and helping establish him in the genre. He emphasized that comedy is innate and needs to be tapped into by someone. Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and writer Neeraj Vohra were instrumental in unlocking his comedic talent. Otherwise, starting his career with action films, he might have never explored other genres. They opened up new avenues for him beyond action.

Akshay Kumar talks about Hera Pheri 4, Welcome 3 and Housefull 5

Speaking about the scarcity of comedy films in Bollywood, the Airlift actor said, “Abhi aa jayega. Yeh saal, agle saal tak kaafi comedy films aa jayengi. Do-teen toh main hi kar raha hoon." When asked about his projects, Akshay said, “Main kar raha hoon. Welcome kar raha hoon, Housefull kar raha hoon, phir shayad Heri Pheri bhi karoonga."

(Many comedy films will come from this year until next year. I'm doing two or three myself." When asked about his projects, Akshay said, "I am doing Welcome, I'm doing Housefull, then maybe I will also do Hera Pheri.)

In the same interview, Akshay also discussed how people take offense to the jokes in comedy films. He said, “Arre mazaak nahi uda raha hoon. I’m just doing a part. I’m just playing a character."

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay and Tiger Shroff were recently in the UAE to promote their film. While fans were awaiting the film’s release with bated breath, makers on Monday pushed the film’s release a day further. Earlier scheduled for April 10, the film will now release on April 11. In a video shared on their social media, it was revealed that the release has been pushed a day ahead because Eid falls on April 10 in the UAE, which means April 11 in India.

The eagerly-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular role along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ronit Roy among others in key roles. Made under the creative direction of Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is backed by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

