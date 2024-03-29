'First for me': Kriti Sanon feels emotional as TBMAUJ completes 50 days in cinemas and Crew gets good response

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya threw a big surprise as it was released in February. The film received immense love from the audience and proved to be a Hit. Even after 7 weeks of its release and several major films hitting the cinemas in this period, TBMAUJ continues to entertain the audience in theaters. The film has now completed 50 successful days at the box office.

Further, Kriti Sanon, whose latest release, Crew, received an excellent initial response from the audience, shared her double happiness with fans.

Kriti Sanon feels emotional as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya completes 50 days in cinemas and Crew gets a good response

As Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya completes 50 days in cinemas and Crew gets a good initial response from the public, an emotional Kriti Sanon shared her joy with fans. Kriti took it to Instagram Stories, shared a 50-day celebration poster of TBMAUJ, and wrote a heartfelt note alongside it.

"AND ITS A BEAUTIFUL FEELING WHEN YOU HAVE 2 FILMS RUNNING SUCCESSFULLY IN THE THEATRES AT THE SAME TIME," she wrote followed by multiple emojis expressing her emotional state of mind.

More About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the story of Aryan (Shahid Kapoor), a tech developer and an eligible bachelor struggling to find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt, is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in the USA. Aryan goes to the USA for a project headed by his aunt. Here, he meets Sifra (Kriti Sanon) and falls in love with her, only to realize that she's a female robot named Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, aka Sifra.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the film hit theaters on February 9.

More About Crew

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, Crew features the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead. Apart from them, the movie also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma in special appearances.

The film tells the story of three flight attendants struggling with non-payment from their company for months. When they come to know that the airline company they work for is bankrupt, they devise a dangerous heist plan to make money.

