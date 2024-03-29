Crew Box Office Vibe: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer is ready to be Pre-Eid success

Kriti Sanon said at the trailer launch of Crew that the film will prove that women can also do comedy. But has the promise been kept by the film and its leading ladies? Is Crew entertaining enough to attract its target audience to cinemas? Let's discuss.

Tabu (Geeta), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jasmine) and Kriti Sanon (Divya) are flight attendants in Kohinoor Airlines struggling with non-payment for months. When they come to know that the airline company they work for is bankrupt, they device a dangerous heist plan to make money. But where will this journey lead them?

What works in the favor of Crew at the box office?

The Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer had a decent trailer but three of the most gorgeous ladies in Bollywood coming together for a heist comedy helped the film gain buzz among the audience. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma's special appearances boost the starry appeal of the film.

Further the song Naina became a huge hit amplifying the hype. Even though the chick flick targets only big multiplex audience and a major section of that will be women, it managed to build a strong vibe around itself thanks to impressive promotional campaign.

The most fascinating fact is that the Rajesh Krishnan directorial is clashing with Hollywood biggie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but still the curiosity to catch it in the cinemas has been unaffected. The advance sales of the film have surpassed all expectations which is unbelievable. Now that also talks alot about how people are more eager to watch films in cinemas than they ever were. (Remember the popular perception 2-3 years back suggested that box office won't recover from its low phase?)

Now coming to the film, it's actually a nice entertainer girls will love to watch with their gangs. While the first half is average, what keeps it worth watching is the magnetic presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. They look absolutely gorgeous and charm up the screen. The music plays a powerful role in not letting the interest fizzle out. There's a song in the film which is unreleased yet along with a recreated version of Sona Kitna Sona Hai, both are highly enjoyable.

The film picks up well in the second half and last 45-60 mins are full of fun. This is also the time when the leading ladies look their best and show their sorcery skills. Kareena and Tabu have got several funny dialogues in the second half which makes up for the loss in the first half to some extent. Kriti's chemistry with Diljit and the way Tabu and Kareena tease her with his name are some of the highlights. Also the way she has made a strong impression despite sharing screen with Kareena and Tabu is commendable.

After a tedious first half, the satisfactory ending makes you leave the cinema with smile. That may not be complete win for the film but at least you manage to make the audience happy in the second half.

What doesn't work in the favor of Crew at the box office?

More efforts on writing good jokes and situations in the first half could've given a much better start to the film thus giving the deserving experience to the audience. Humour lacks luster in the first half. The introduction of the leading ladies is also stretched. The lack of sharp writing is missed. Kapil Sharma as Tabu's husband could've been given better lines. A comedy actor of his caliber has been given a very subtle role. May be the makers wanted to explore his subtle side but the audience may feel dejected.

Pinkvilla's Box Office Forecast

The word of mouth for the film will be decent to good. It will do well in big multiplexes but small centers will fall short of the audience. The film is releasing in 2500 screens and the opening is likely to be double digit figure. A lifetime business of Rs 80-90 crore looks possible which means pretty good for a niche film releasing pre-Eid.

The final business could be on the lower or higher side depending on the performance of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and upcoming Eid releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan.

