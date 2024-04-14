FIRST PIC of shooters who open fired outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment released

After a vigorous day of investigation, a picture of the alleged culprits in Salman Khan's Bandra residence firing case has surfaced on the internet.

By Aditya Sagar
Published on Apr 14, 2024  |  07:56 PM IST |  656
PIC of suspects who fired outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence revealed (Instagram/Salman Khan, Fanclub)
PIC of suspects who fired outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence revealed (Instagram/Salman Khan, Fanclub)

In the early hours of April 14, two unknown gunmen opened fire outside the Bandra residence of Salman Khan leaving the country in shock. The day unfolded with a lot of developments including a case being registered with several teams of cops going on the ground to nab the wrongdoers. Now, a purported image of the victim has surfaced online.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

FIRST PIC of gunmen who opened fire outside Galaxy Apartment released

Allegedly a snap from a CCTV footage, the image features both men wearing caps and carrying a backpack with them. While one of them wore a white t-shirt alongside a black jacket and denim, the other culprit donned a red t-shirt and denim. See the image here:-

Related Stories

WATCH: CCTV footage of suspected shooters who fired gunshots at Salman’s house surfaces
entertainment
WATCH: CCTV footage of suspected shooters who fired gunshots at Salman’s house surfaces
Firing outside Salman Khan’s Bandra house; investigation underway: Report
entertainment
Firing outside Salman Khan’s Bandra house; investigation underway: Report

FIRST PIC of gunmen who opened fire outside Galaxy Apartment

Pinkvilla does not take responsibility for this image’s authenticity. The attached snap has been sourced from the actor’s fan club.

ALSO READ: Death threats by Bishnoi gang to gunfire outside Bandra residence, why is Salman Khan being targeted; EXPLAINED

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aditya Sagar

Aditya Sagar is an Entertainment Journalist who holds a true-blue Bollywood heart and has his ears tuned to the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles