FIRST PIC of shooters who open fired outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment released
After a vigorous day of investigation, a picture of the alleged culprits in Salman Khan's Bandra residence firing case has surfaced on the internet.
In the early hours of April 14, two unknown gunmen opened fire outside the Bandra residence of Salman Khan leaving the country in shock. The day unfolded with a lot of developments including a case being registered with several teams of cops going on the ground to nab the wrongdoers. Now, a purported image of the victim has surfaced online.
Allegedly a snap from a CCTV footage, the image features both men wearing caps and carrying a backpack with them. While one of them wore a white t-shirt alongside a black jacket and denim, the other culprit donned a red t-shirt and denim. See the image here:-
Pinkvilla does not take responsibility for this image’s authenticity. The attached snap has been sourced from the actor’s fan club.
