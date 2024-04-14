FIRST PIC of shooters who open fired outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment released

In the early hours of April 14, two unknown gunmen opened fire outside the Bandra residence of Salman Khan leaving the country in shock. The day unfolded with a lot of developments including a case being registered with several teams of cops going on the ground to nab the wrongdoers. Now, a purported image of the victim has surfaced online.

FIRST PIC of gunmen who opened fire outside Galaxy Apartment released

Allegedly a snap from a CCTV footage, the image features both men wearing caps and carrying a backpack with them. While one of them wore a white t-shirt alongside a black jacket and denim, the other culprit donned a red t-shirt and denim. See the image here:-

Pinkvilla does not take responsibility for this image’s authenticity. The attached snap has been sourced from the actor’s fan club.

