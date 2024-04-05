FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Akshay Kumar's sister revealed their dad chased him when he didn't study during childhood

Akshay Kumar shares a very close bond with his sister Alka, and fans often catch glimpses of their relationship. It's said that nobody knows you better than your siblings, and that's certainly true in the superstar's case. In a throwback video, Alka can be seen sharing some interesting anecdotes about Akshay's childhood. These include him not studying well and declaring to their dad his desire to become a hero.

Akshay Kumar expressed to his father his aspiration to become a hero

Years ago, Akshay Kumar appeared on the popular talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. During the show, host Farooq Shaikh asked his sister if she remembered what the superstar was like as a child. She responded, "Mujhe yaad hai jab ye 7th standard mein that toh much iske marks ache nahi aaye. Toh daddy bohot gussa ho gaye the. Toh daddy ne ise kaha ki 'agar tune padhna nahi hai to tune kya karna hai life mein?'. To ye dar gaya tha.

Ye bola 'main baat nahi kar sakta.' Toh daddy ne kaha 'acha thik hai tu phir likh ke bata de.' To phir isne likh ke bataya ki mujhe hero banna hai. Toh daddy ne kaha 'iss umar mein hero banna hai, kuch padh likh lo. Hindi, English kuch to aani chahiye bolne ke liye.'"

Advertisement

"(I remember when he was in 7th standard, his marks weren't good. So, Daddy got very angry. Daddy asked him, 'If you don't want to study, then what do you want to do in life?' He got scared and said, 'I can't talk right now.' So Daddy said, 'Okay, write and tell me.' So, he wrote that he wants to become a hero. Daddy said, 'At this age, you want to become a hero? At least study something. You should know Hindi, English, something to speak.')"

When asked if their father used to scold Akshay for not studying and whether he would get beaten, Alka said, "haan pitai karte the. Ye gol gol ghoom raha hai. Daddy peeche peeche bhaag rahe hain. Par haath nahi aata that kisi ke." (Yes, he used to punish him. He used to roam around aimlessly. Daddy would chase him from behind. But he never laid a hand on anyone."

The Housefull 4 actor indeed shares a beautiful relationship with his sister. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he shared a post with a throwback photo of them together with a heartfelt caption that read, "My go-to person when I’m in a dilemma, someone who’s always stood by my side, corrected me when I’m wrong, happiest for my achievements. The most selfless person I know, my sister Alka...I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you. #HappyRakshaBandhan".

Advertisement

Check it out: