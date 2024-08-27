Gangs of Wasseypur to re-release in cinemas; Here's when you can watch Anurag Kashyap's film starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur is poised for a theatrical re-release. The movie featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, and others is revered as a cult classic within Bollywood. The director has officially announced that viewers will have the opportunity to experience this film in theaters from August 30 to September 5.

Following the bandwagon of re-releases, the beloved action-drama film Gangs of Wasseypur is all set to grace the silver screens. Considering the increased interest among audiences in revisiting the celebrated Hindi films, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and announced the film’s re-release.

A while back, he shared the official posters of both parts of the film featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. "Sabka badla wapis lene aa gaya tera Faizal!," read on top of the announcement poster. It has also been revealed that both the parts will be released for a week, starting August 30 to September 5 and fans can book the tickets at Rs. 149.

"In three days the Gang will be back again .. GOW back in cinemas," the post was captioned.

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop expressing their excitement over the same. Several cine-goers wondered about the anticipated thunderous response at the box office. Popular South composer and playback singer wrote, "The baap of gangster flicks" and his other comment read, "Nostalgic"

In addition to this, a user reminisced about the iconic dialogue, "Chabi kidhar hain be" while another fan asked, "Prequel to Part 3 sir ji? " A third fan exclaimed, "HELL YEAHHHHH." Furthermore, several fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye, and fire emojis expressing their excitement.

Gangs of Wasseypur was initially released in 2012. The two-part epic black comedy crime film was backed and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It was also written by him along with Zeishan Quadri. Boasting a huge ensemble star cast, the film has attained a cult status for itself over the years.

The movie premiered at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight. Interestingly, it was initially filmed as one continuous piece, running for a total of 321 minutes. However, since no Indian theater could show a film longer than five hours, it was divided into two separate parts.

