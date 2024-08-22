The Family Man: Will Manoj Bajpayee starrer series conclude with season 4? Here’s what we know

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man series has received immense love from audiences over the years. Both the seasons of the series became quite popular and created significant buzz on the internet. While fans have been waiting for its upcoming seasons, reports are now suggesting that the series might conclude with a fourth season.

The ever-so-talented and versatile Manoj Bajpayee has been busy shooting for the upcoming season of The Family Man series since May. He is all set to reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari aka James Bond in the show. While fans are already intrigued to witness its third season, a Midday report claims that it could be the second last season of the popular series.

It has been revealed that creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are planning to end the series with its fourth season.

“The third season’s shoot is underway and everyone in the team is excited about how it is shaping up. Simultaneously, there is a discussion about signing off the series with the fourth edition. Raj-DK are toying with the idea at the moment, and have yet to take a final decision,” a source was quoted as saying.

In addition to this, the source has also added that the plan to end the series is set at the initial stage. The final decision will be taken after further discussions with all the stakeholders after the third season is wrapped.

Furthermore, another source informed the portal that Raj & DK have started writing the fourth part while shooting the third season. It has been revealed that the next schedule of the third season with start in the forthcoming weeks. Meanwhile, makers want to utilize the breaks in between to complete the script of its fourth season.

The popular series, The Family Man, stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. It premiered in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video, followed by its second season in 2021.

Apart from this, Raj & DK’s Indian adaptation of Citadel titled, Citadel: Honey Boney starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, and more in pivotal roles, is also gearing up for a grand release. The teaser of the show is already out, and it is poised to release on November 7, 2024.

