Gaurav Bakshi arrested by Goa Police for blocking state Animal Husbandry Minister's car; actor claims he was blocked

Actor Gaurav Bakshi known for his roles in the web series Bombay Begums and Naxalbari and a few films, runs a start-up in Goa. The Goa Police arrested him for blocking the state Animal Husbandry Minister's car but the actor claimed that he was blocked in his way by the Minister's car.

The actor and a minister’s staff have lodged police complaints against each other after an altercation over blocking the way at a panchayat office in Goa on Wednesday evening (July 10).

Gaurav Bakshi says he was blocked by the Minister's car

PTI reported that according to the officials, Goa police arrested actor Gaurav Bakshi on July 11 for allegedly blocking the state Animal Husbandry Minister Nilkant Halarnkar's car.

The actor was arrested after Halarnkar's personal security officer (PSO) filed a complaint at Colvale police station in North Goa district, a senior police official said.

Gaurav was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to obstructing public servant and willful restraint, the official added.

More about the incident

The minister told reporters that the incident took place while he was getting into his car after attending a function at Revora Panchayat Hall in North Goa district on July 10. The actor's car blocked his path, and Gaurav threatened his PSO when asked to move his vehicle.

“The PSO told him to move his vehicle since it was blocking the path, but he started shouting. I sat in the car and did not have an argument with him. He then started filming a video on his phone. I had another function to attend, so we left," Halarnkar said.

He further added that after the police summoned him (Bakshi), he called his officer on special duty and boasted about having connections in the Prime Minister’s Office.

On the other hand, Gaurav Bakshi shared a video stating that he had filed a complaint against the minister at the local police station over the incident at the panchayat office. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said earlier in the day that the government had taken cognizance of the incident. "He (Gaurav Bakshi) would be arrested," Sawant said.

