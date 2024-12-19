Golmaal 5: Shreyas Talpade says he's 'looking forward' to doing the much-anticipated film with original cast; deets

Indian actor Shreyas Talpade has succeeded in making the audience laugh with his effortless performances in several movies. After the success of the first film in the Golmaal franchise, filmmaker Rohit Shetty brought him on board the second installment titled Golmaal Returns and since then, he has been a key part of the franchise. In an interview, the actor spilled the beans about Golmaal 5 and stated that he is looking forward to being part of the much-anticipated film with the original cast.

Shreyas Talpade was in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama along with senior actor Sanjay Mishra. As they spoke about their current projects, the two actors also opened up being part of the Golmaal franchise. When asked about their most fond memory from the sets of Rohit Shetty’s comedy movie, the Chandu Champion actor said it is technically a party or a paid vacation when they’re working with the team of the popular franchise.

He further stated that it’s a lot of fun shooting with actors like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu, and others. Shreyas also went down memory lane to the time when he was shooting for the fourth installment ofthe Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again.

The popular actor admitted feeling really sad because all of them (Ajay, Tabu, Arshad, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar, Kunal Khemu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Johnny Lever) had a great time while shooting their parts in the movie. Shreyas added that with every Golmaal, the experience has been great. Spilling the beans about Golmaal 5, he divulged, “In fact, we’re looking forward ke Golmaal 5 bhi bann jae and humlog sab wapas saath me kaam kare. (We’re looking forward to the making of Golmaal 5 so all of them can work together). So, let’s see when that happens,” he concluded on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Talpade has been busy with several projects in hand. He will be next seen in Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle with Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, and many other talented actors. Talpade is also part of Sajid Nadiadwala Housefull 5.

