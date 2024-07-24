EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty teases fans about Golmaal 5; says 'Aisa to ho nahi sakta ki nahi bane'

When will Golmaal 5 arrive? Rohit Shetty and his Golmaal team are often quizzed about giving an update on the upcoming film. This started after the director hinted at the fifth movie of the Golmaal series in Aankh Marey, the song from Simmba in 2018.

Shetty has now teased fans about Golmaal 5 being in the pipeline.

Rohit Shetty drops a hint about Golmaal 5

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty was asked if he could give an update about Golmaal 5. The director shared that the upcoming film is in the works, however, it will take time.

"Abhi waqt hai. Golmaal series toh banti rahegi. Aisa toh ho nahin sakta ki nahin bane (There is still time. Golmaal series will continue to be made. It's not possible that the film doesn't happen). But it will take time," he said.

Talking about the universe that he has created in his career, Shetty shared that it is quite close to his heart.

"I am very proud of it. Chahein wo Golmaal series ho ya cop universe ho (Be it Golmaal series or the cop universe)," the director added.

Can Rohit Shetty replace his core team in Golmaal?

Rohit Shetty was also asked a hypothetical question about choosing contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi for Golmaal 3 if the filmmaker had to direct the 2010 film again. The interviewer quizzed him about whether he would replace Madhav, Gopal, Laxman, and Dabbu with the KKK contestants.

Advertisement

To which, Shetty refused saying that Golmaal's team is "irreplaceable". The Golmaal director replied that he could never replace the core members of his film series. "Soch bhi nahin sakta (I can't think of it)," he added.

Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty had confirmed that Golmaal 5 will come in the next two years.

All about the Golmaal series

Rohit Shetty first directed Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006 and later pushed more installments of the series. It featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal.

Shetty spawned its sequel in 2008 titled Golmaal Returns. After the 2008 film, the franchise has had Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again so far.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Singham Again director Rohit Shetty says he feels satisfied when big actors play roles he pens for them