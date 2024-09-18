Meet actor who debuted with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting to work at dhaba for Rs 150; now is one of the finest stars in industry

Imagine embarking on your acting journey in your 30s, only to face years of struggle before finally landing your first lead role 24 years later. This was the experience of a Bollywood actor who not only fought professional challenges but also took an unexpected detour from the industry, briefly leaving to work at a roadside eatery for Rs 150.

Today, we will take a look at one of the most versatile actors in the industry, Sanjay Mishra. Born in 1963 in Darbhanga, Bihar, Sanjay Mishra pursued his passion for acting by enrolling at the National School of Drama, where he graduated in 1989. However, the early years of his career were far from easy, as he juggled small roles in commercials and television.

His cinematic debut came in 1995 with Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Although he followed this up with minor roles in films like Satya and Dil Se, it wasn’t until his portrayal of Apple Singh in a World Cup TV campaign in 1999 that he gained widespread recognition, eventually landing a recurring role in the hit sitcom Office Office.

Mishra built a niche for himself in Bollywood’s comedy genre with roles in films like Golmaal, Bunty Aur Babli, and All The Best. However, in the 2000s, just as his career was gaining momentum, tragedy struck and his father passed away, leaving him devastated.

Advertisement

Disillusioned, Mishra left the film industry and retreated to Rishikesh, where he worked at a small dhaba near the ghats, washing dishes for Rs 150 a day. In a later interview, he revealed that he sought this simplicity for peace of mind. Eventually, he returned to Mumbai and resumed his acting career.

In recent years, Mishra has transitioned into lead roles in indie films, including Vadh and Kamyaab, while also continuing to play supporting characters in major productions such as Bhakshak, Bholaa, Cirkus, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Despite the ups and downs, his journey has made him one of Bollywood’s most respected actors. The actor is known for his impeccable on-screen presence. Mishra is touted as one of the finest actors who brings life to his characters.

ALSO READ: Love Story actress Vijayta Pandit reveals Kumar Gaurav PROMISED to marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter; ‘We both fell in love…’