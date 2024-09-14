Govinda didn’t like the idea of being ‘second lead’ to Akshay Kumar and others, recalls wife Sunita; opens up on his fallout with David Dhawan

Bollywood veteran Govinda and filmmaker David Dhawan were a hit-making jodi, back in the day. Together they entertained the audience with movies like Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jodi No.1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and many more.

However, there came a time when the two stopped working with each other due to differences of opinion. Now, Chi Chi’s wife Sunita has opened up about their fallout and recalled that the director-producer told the 90s star to do second lead roles which he didn’t agree with.

Sunita Ahuja, who is married to Govinda broke her silence on her husband’s fallout with David Dhawan. While talking to Timeout With Ankit, the celebrity mentioned that both men shared a very loving bond. However, she speculated that their relationship hit a rough patch when the Judwaa 2 director suggested the 90s superstar to take on second lead roles, just like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar.

Sharing her two cents in the interview, she stated that according to her, heroes should know when their time is up. She mentioned that her husband was the top star of the 90s, but it’s not going to work if he still wants to live in the 90s world. This is probably why David Dhawan suggested to him that he should do second lead roles as well like Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar.

Having said that, she also stated that such situations also happen because of the ‘yes men’ around who poison us endlessly. They often feed the narrative into one’s head that ‘You are a hero and must only do those parts’. But Sunita opined that it doesn’t work as one must go with the trend.

Advertisement

Further on, she revealed that maybe the Partner actor didn’t like the idea of being a second lead. Sharing what could be the reason behind it, she added that it’s because, in the 90s, he only delivered solo hits with David.

“So, maybe he couldn’t take it, that ‘Why should I be second to Akshay or whatever’, so they had differences on that,” Sunita Ajuja stated adding that she doesn’t think David was wrong. However, Govinda was also right in his place owing to the fact that he had never done a second lead role before. The last film Govinda and David Dhawan did together was Do Knot Disturb, in 2009.

ALSO READ: 9 Govinda and Raveena Tandon movies to celebrate the iconic 90s pair