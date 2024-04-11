Salman Khan finally gives his eidi to fans; announces Eid 2025 release Sikandar with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala

No Eid celebration is truly complete without Bollywood superstar Salman Khan giving a surprise treat to his fans. Today, the dearest Bhaijaan has officially unveiled the title of his next film with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala, set to release in theaters on Eid 2025. Revealing the title as Sikandar, Salman wished Eid to his fans for this year, who couldn’t keep calm and expressed their excitement over the title announcement.

Salman Khan announces title of his Eid 2025 release as Sikandar

Today, April 11, Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared the title of his highly anticipated film, in collaboration with director AR Murugadoss and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman posted a title image with a deep blue background, which read, “Salman Khan in & as Sikandar.”

In the caption alongside the post, Salman urged the public to watch this year’s Eid releases, Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, before coming to witness his Sikandar the following year.

Salman wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025."

