Happy Anniversary Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna: When OMG 2 actor serenaded wifey with favorite Frank Sinatra song

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, the power couple of Bollywood, are joyously celebrating their anniversary today, marking an impressive twenty-three years of marriage. While it's indeed a significant milestone, the duo has gracefully navigated through life's ebbs and flows, infused with love and laughter.

While they are often seen engaging in playful banter and teasing each other, a rare glimpse into the romantic and heartwarming side of their relationship occurred when Akshay Kumar serenaded his wife with her favorite song. This poignant moment beautifully captured a range of emotions, from deep sentiment to sheer happiness.

Akshay Kumar's heartfelt gesture left Twinkle Khanna deeply moved

In the early days of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's romance, Frank Sinatra's timeless hit, Strangers in the Night, played a pivotal role in enhancing the charm of their courtship.

Sinatra's melodic masterpiece held a special place in Twinkle's heart, leading the OMG 2 actor and her to immerse themselves in the song's enchanting melody during their dating phase, especially when they found themselves on an outdoor film shoot together. Naturally, the song became a cherished emblem of their relationship.

Fast forward to their appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan, Season 5. the Selfiee actor, with meticulous preparation over a month, decided to make the moment truly special for Twinkle by serenading her with the same cherished song.

When the awaited day arrived, the magic unfolded. Akshay's heartfelt rendition of the song caught Twinkle by surprise, leaving her visibly moved—smiling with tears of joy in her eyes. The couple, basking in the ambiance of romance, even shared a slow dance, creating a timeless moment of pure emotion and love. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's love story

Their first encounter took place during a magazine shoot in mumbai, where the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor found himself instantly smitten with the Barsaat actress. However, it was on the set of their film International Khiladi that their love story truly blossomed.

In the year 2000, the release of Mela, starring Twinkle and Aamir Khan, marked a turning point in Bollywood's Khiladi life, even though the film itself did not fare well at the box office.

Akshay on Koffee with Karan shared that Twinkle exhibited great confidence in the success of Mela and assured him that, in the event of the movie's failure, she would marry him. Fate played its part, the film did not perform as expected, and in 2001, the lovebirds tied the knot. The couple is now blessed with two children, Aarav and Nitara.

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt wishes to this beautiful couple on their anniversary!

ALSO READ: ‘Proud’ Akshay Kumar congratulates ‘super woman’ Twinkle Khanna on her graduation; ‘Wish I had studied a bit more…’