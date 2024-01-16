‘Proud’ Akshay Kumar congratulates ‘super woman’ Twinkle Khanna on her graduation; ‘Wish I had studied a bit more…’

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are definitely one of the most elegant couples in Bollywood. They never miss a chance to shower each other with love and admiration on social media. Recently, Akshay proudly shared a lovely picture with his 'superwoman' as she proudly received her graduation degree.

Akshay Kumar lauds Twinkle Khanna as she completes her graduation

Today, on January 16, Akshay Kumar hopped onto his Instagram handle to craft a post filled with immense love and pride for his wife. Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently got her graduation degree. Reacting to this, the Welcome To The Jungle actor recalled how when his wife broke the news to him about taking up studies again he wasn’t too sure if she really meant it. However, seeing her complete the degree, he is nothing but proud.

He wrote, “Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love. (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”

Take a look:

The couple, in the photo, looks absolutely smitten with each other, as they flash their bright smiles for the camera while holding hands. Akshay Kumar is rocking an all-black ensemble, complete with a stylish overcoat, pants, and shoes. Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna looks stunning in a gorgeous green silk saree, paired with academic regalia.

Twinkle Khanna's post from her graduation day

In addition to this, Twinkle Khanna also dropped a heartwarming video from her momentous occasion as she got her degree. The video encapsulates the precious moment of her collecting the degree on stage with the perfect click with her husband and a selfie from the day.

“And it’s here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago. A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined. There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways. Agree? Disagree?,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the long-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Tiger Shroff, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

