Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: When diva channeled her inner ‘Kashmir ki kali,’ leaving fans gushing over her innocence

Mallika Sherawat has been one of the most popular names in Bollywood. The actress known for making bold and unconventional choices is celebrating her 48th birthday today, i.e. on October 24, 2024. On the special occasion, revisiting the times when the Welcome actress left the internet amazed with her picture from school days as she channelized her inner ‘Kashmir Ki Kali.’

Back in 2019, Mallika Sherawat shared a throwback picture from her school days on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she radiated natural beauty and innocence, dressed in a traditional Kashmiri dress. She was sitting with a flower basket in her hands, and heavy traditional jewelry accentuated her grace.

Sharing the post, the actress walked down memory lane as she captioned the post, "Found this pic from my school days, what a journey it has been:)! #waybackwednesday #throwback"

Gushing over the actress’ school day photo, fans couldn’t stop reacting to it. A fan wrote, "How innocent you looking" while another fan pointed out "Look Tabu" while a third fan commented, "I like this very nice" and another fan joked, "Were u this hot in school days dayumm i hide my pictures of school days till date" while another fan complimented her, " You were beautiful then and you are beautiful now !"

In addition to this, several fans also praised her using adjectives like "Beautiful", "Lovely", and "Unbelievable" by dropping multiple red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

During a recent conversation with Hautterfly, Mallika spoke extensively about her journey without any support from her family. She shared how neither of her parents stood by her and just like many families, her family also upheld patriarchal values that restricted her choices and freedom.

Known for her roles in movies like Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and more, Mallika is settled in Los Angeles. After her stint in 2021 released, RK/RKAY, the actress made her Bollywood comeback with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie featured her in the role of Chanda Rani. It was released earlier this month on October 11, 2024.

