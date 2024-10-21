Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video India Box Office Collections Day 11: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's comedy movie mints Rs 85 Lakh

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead continues its steady run at the box office. The movie saw an expected drop on its 2nd Monday and collected around Rs 85 lakh in India.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Earns Rs 85 Lakh On Day 11; Eyeing Rs 40 Crore Finish

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video wrapped its first week at a decent Rs 25.35 crore. It minted Rs 6.15 crore net in its 2nd weekend and took its cume past over Rs 30 crore mark.

Further, the comedy movie saw a drop on the 2nd Monday and minted in the vicinity of Rs 85 lakh net at the Indian box office. The total cume of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video currently stands at Rs 32.25 crore net in India.

The movie is running in its final legs now. However, it still has 10-day window at the theatres until the Diwali releases take over the screens. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is expected to end its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 40 crore.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Flops But Performs Better Than Jigra

Though Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video disappointed at the box office, it managed to collect in the same range as other Rajkummar Rao movies. For instance, Rajkummar Rao's previous releases, Srikanth and Mr and Mrs Mahi, collected Rs 47 crore and Rs 35 crore net in India. His last release, Stree 2, was an All-Time Blockbuster and smashed Rs 585 crore in India.

The movie was released alongwith Alia Bhatt's Jigra and managed to draw more audience than the prison-break actioner.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Are As Under

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 25.35 crore 8 Rs 1.40 crore 9 Rs 2.25 crore 10 Rs 2.50 crore 11 Rs 85 Lakh Total Rs 32.35 crore net in 11 days in India

Watch the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the year 1997. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), mutually plan on making a s*x video of theirs, from their first night as a married couple in Goa, so that they can revisit it later and reminisce on the fond memories that they have created together.

One morning, Vicky finds out that the CD player and the CD with their honeymoon night video is stolen. He doesn't let Vidya know about it. He tries all that he can to get back the CD having their explicit video. Vidya, who is unaware that the CD is stolen, starts to feel that Vicky is having a secret affair, as she follows him as he tries to recover the lost CD.

Will Vicky get back the CD, or will he not? Does Vidya come to know about the lost CD? What else happens to make the situation even crazier for Vicky and Vidya (and others)? Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to find out.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video In Theatres

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is playing in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it?

