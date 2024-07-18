Meet actor who rose to fame for making bold choices, worked with Emraan Hashmi but is now enjoying time of her life in LA

We’ve seen several Bollywood celebrities at the pinnacle of their career. Nevertheless, not everyone likes to be in the spotlight throughout their career. Rather, they leave an indelible mark on the audience’s heart and like to be celebrated through their work.

One such actress we’re talking about today is Mallika Sherawat, a name that needs no introduction. From her bold choices, controversies to global presence, the actress has done it all. Let’s take a closer look at her professional achievements and personal life.

Early life of Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat was born as Reema Lamba in Hisar’s small village Moth to a Jaat family. She changed her name from Reema to Mallika when she entered the industry. She continued her mother’s surname, as she always supported her.

The early career of Mallika Sherawat

Before stepping into Bollywood, Mallika Sherwat featured in several ad commercials with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. She then appeared in music videos like Nirmal Pandey's Maar Dala and Punjabi singer Surjit Bindrakhia's Lak Tunoo.

Mallika Sherawat’s Bollywood films

Later, she stepped into Bollywood in 2002 with Jeena Sirf Merre Liye. Her stints were then followed by her appearances in remarkable movies like Murder (2004), Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) Welcome (both 2007), Double Dhamaal (2011), and Hiss (2010) among others. She was last seen in 2021 released, RK/RKAY.

Mallika Sherawat’s global presence

In addition to this, she went on to work in several international films like The Myth (2005), Time Raiders (2016), Politics of Love (2011) and many more.

Besides acting, Mallika has been on American talk shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! She also walked on the red-carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Mallika Sherawat on being subjected to judgments for her bold choices

The actress had to follow resistance from her family as she belonged to a conservative background. Despite having a successful professional career, Mallika became synonymous with everything bold on-screen. Thus, she had to face criticism for what deemed as unconventional choices. Many would even pass their judgments on her character.

Back in 2018 during an interview with PTI, Mallika shared that there were "accusations and judgments" on her. The actress shared that if one wears short skirts or kisses on screen, she is considered to be a "fallen woman with no morals."

Narrating her own experience, she disclosed, "Men tend to take liberties with you. This happened with me too. “I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say, ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal with in our country.”

Mallika Sherawat’s personal life and social media presence

Mallika Sherwat got married to a Delhi-based pilot, Karan Singh Gill, in 1997. However, it lasted only for a year. The actress always kept her marriage under wraps, fearing it might end her career.

She is quite active on social media where she enjoys a massive follower base with nearly 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 2.7 million followers on X.

Mallika Sherawat on her decision to move to Los Angeles

The actress now lives a luxurious life in LA. She owns a beautiful villa in Los Angeles and often shares photos and videos from there on social media with her fans and followers.

Reflecting on her decision of doing so, back in 2021, Mallika exclusively shared with us,“I left the country. That’s how I dealt with it. The kind of bullying and harassment I have faced by a certain section of the media, the common public, and the judgment that I faced. You know I couldn’t deal with it, it just broke my heart, I left the country. I said I need to go out of this country to really feel sane.”

