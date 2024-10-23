Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘darling’ Malaika Arora is what true friendships are made of; See stunning PICS

Malaika Arora is celebrating her 50th birthday today, i.e. on October 23. On the special occasion, her BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor yet again hyped her up with their sweetest birthday wishes.

Today, on October 23, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of monochrome pictures with Malaika Arora. In the first picture, we can see the birthday girl wrapping her arm around Bebo while the duo posed for the camera. "Happy birthday our darling malla" followed by a red-heart and a rainbow emoticon.

Up next was rather a throwback picture in which we can see the duo flashing sweet smiles. "Happiness, love and laughter is what I wish for you forever… love you tons" followed by a rainbow, red-heart and a cake emoji@malaikaaroraofficial." The Jab We Met actress concluded her birthday post with another gorgeous monochrome snap and added "Love Love" GIF while tagging Malaika alongside.

Take a look

In addition to this, Karisma Kapoor also shared a stunning picture with her OG girl gang. The mirror selfie featured her with sister, Bebo and Arora sisters i.e. Malaika and Amrita Arora. Keeping it short, yet impactful, Lolo wrote, "Happy birthday Malla" followed by a hug, a cake, a yellow heart and a sparkle emoji. The Hero No. 1 actress also tagged the trio alongside.

Take a look

While speaking with the Indian Express about her girl gang earlier this year, Malaika had mentioned, "Get-togethers with my girl gang are always filled with laughter, love, and good vibes. While each of us brings our own unique energy to the party, I’d say we all know how to have a great time together. As for the party animal, well, let’s just say we all have our moments! "

Malaika Arora is known for her appearance in movies like Dabangg, Housefull 2 and more. She also juggles well with her stint as a judge on reality dance shows.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn. The movie is poised to release on Diwali, i.e. November 1, 2024. Meanwhile, Karisma is currently seen as a judge on Sony TV’s reality-dance show, India’s Best Dancer.

