Bobby Deol channels his inner Abrar, looks straight out of his Animal character in latest PICS; Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts

Lord Bobby Deol won everyone's hearts with his character named Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, and ever since then, Bobby Deol has simply been loving all the attention and basking in the glory of the film. He made a powerful impact with his character in Ranbir Kapoor's movie, and we are sure you are in love with it too. Well, Abrar is back once again – no, not in the movie, but through the latest pictures that Bobby Deol has posted.

Bobby Deol aka Abrar is back

Bobby Deol took to Instagram and shared some pictures in which the actor is looking absolutely dapper. He captioned the portraits, "Chillin’ like a villain, couch edition." He also revealed that the stunning pictures were clicked by none other than his son, Dharam Deol.

Take a look at Bobby Deol's latest pictures here:

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to the comments section and simply gushed over Bobby Deol's look. He commented "Wow" with fire emojis.

Netizens react to Lord Bobby's latest post

Netizens were quick to engage in the comments section. One fan remarked, "Bob, you're killer. And what a track! Seems like you too." Another wrote, "Bobby, you're a killer lord." Someone else commented, "Superb, bro, beyond superb." Yet another fan praised Dharam Deol's photography skills, saying, "Dharam Deol, you capture your father the best."

Another commenter added, "But always looks like a hero." Someone simply wrote, "Handsome, a true hero." Another individual mentioned, "Those killer vibes though." One enthusiast exclaimed, "Just like a beast!" And finally, one commenter expressed, "You're called 'Lord' for a reason, Bob, sir."

Bobby Deol on the work front

After making a splash in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Bobby Deol is all set to join hands with YRF's spy universe. Yes, you heard it right. According to sources, Bobby Deol is all set to play a negative role in Alia Bhatt's next female-led spy movie.

The source close to the development revealed, "After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024."

The source further informed that it’s a character tailormade for Bobby. Interestingly, after playing the antagonist to Ranbir, Bobby is now set to take on Alia Bhatt which makes this casting even more unique and impactful. It's a character full of swag and the audience will be surprised to see Aditya Chopra and Shiv Rawail's presentation of the antagonist turn. "There's a special look for Bobby in the film," the source concluded.

The yet-untitled film will be the seventh film of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. The film goes on floors soon. It’s touted to be the most ambitious action film in India made with a female protagonist and is expected to change the tide of action being perceived to be a male-driven genre.

