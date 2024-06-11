Heeramandi actor Farida Jalal says she was ‘two or five years’ older than Rishi Kapoor when she played his mom in Henna; ‘We would be laughing about this’

Farida Jalal is a Bollywood veteran who has played key roles in several Bollywood movies like Dil To Pagal Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and many others. Recently, she was seen as Qudsia Begum in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut TV series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

In an interview, the senior star spoke about sharing the screen with Rishi Kapoor in Henna. She stated that in the film, she played the late actor’s mom, even though she was only a couple of years older than him. Read on!

Farida Jalal opens up on playing Rishi Kapoor’s mom in Henna

In the 1991 romantic-drama film Henna, two popular artists, Rishi Kapoor and Farida Jalal shared the screen together. While Kapoor was seen as Chandar Prakash, Jalal played his mom, Bibi Gul. In a recent interview with India Today, Jalal revealed she had been playing the role of a mom since a very young age.

She even stated that at the time she played the late actor’s mother in Randhir Kapoor’s directorial film Henna, she was only ‘two or five years’ older than the lead star. She recalled, “It was offered to me. Henna, which was my comeback film after eight years, had Rishi Kapoor. I was opposite him in Bobby. I might have been older than him by two or five years, but I played his mother in Henna.” She divulged, adding that they would be laughing about this on sets.

She then worked with Anil Kapoor in Raj Kanwar’s 1994 film Laadla. Talking about her experience, she opined that during the shoot of the film, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor would stop the shot in between. He would say, "Mother wali feeling hi nahi aa rahi hai yaar' (I cannot feel her as a mother).” Jalal added that he would cut the shot, saying it was all going wrong. Referring to the song Teri Ungli Pakad Kar Chala from the film, she stated that the Fighter actor would ask to stop and say, "She is too young."

When Shah Rukh Khan called Farida Jalal

Farida Ji has worked with many stars, including Shah Rukh Khan in multiple movies, like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While she stated that she isn’t in touch with SRK or Salman Khan, she also recalled a sweet gesture by the Jawan star.

Jalal stated in the same interview that at the time when she underwent shoulder surgery, she consulted the same doctor who treated SRK during his injury. Upon learning about her surgery, the superstar called to check on her.

Calling his gesture ‘sweet’, she revealed that Shah Rukh told her to avoid getting impatient with the shoulder surgery over the call. The Pathaan star further said to the veteran actress, "It's going to take lots of time to get back that movement." Sharing more about it, the actress added that she was very worried about why she was not able to lift her arm up. Hence, when SRK called her up, she felt good and relieved. He said, "Farida ji, just don't worry; this takes time. After a year, you'll be able to lift your arm well. But it takes time, so don't lose patience."

Farida Jalal was also part of Student of the Year and the English-language drama film A Gran Plan, for which she was also rewarded with the Harlem International Film Festival Award for Best Actress.

