Soon-to-be-parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal want to put no restrictions on their child's upbringing: ‘Will try to inculcate spirit of curiosity’

Richa Chadha is in the last leg of her pregnancy with actor-husband Ali Fazal. The couple is due with her first child anytime this month (July 2024). Over several interviews in the past, the duo has revealed how they have panned out their plans well before, during, and after pregnancy so that they can carefully oversee both their personal and professional life during this new phase.

In a new interview with HT City, Richa Chadha spoke about how she wants to raise her child and the kind of attributes she wants the baby to grow up with.

Richa Chadha wants her child to be curious

Recently seen playing the effervescent Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Magnum Opus Heeramandi, Richa is more than excited about the new chapter in her life. The actress shared that she and her husband are prepared for the unpredictability of parenthood as it is going to be the first for them.

She expressed, “We have had very free upbringings where no restrictions were placed on us by our parents. So, I think we will do the same. We will also surely try to inculcate the spirit of curiosity in the child.”

Richa Chadha might be away from the screen but not work

In the same interview, the Fukrey actress revealed that she is not sitting idle but focussing on the couple’s production house. According to her, this is the time when she can look out for new talent, approach new creators, read their scripts, and process their vision. Her unit will bankroll projects like Girls Will Be Girls, Papita, Pinky Promise, and the adult animation Doggie Stylez this year.

Interestingly, the 37-year-old has her professional life planned after pregnancy. Richa’s next will start rolling later this year or in early 2025 which is a romantic comedy with over 15 songs in it. The makers’ current plan is to roll during October in Himachal Pradesh so that they can capture the beautiful autumn for the film.

Further talking about her current phase, Chadha confessed, “While I’m away from shooting, I’m not away from stories.” For the unversed, Ali Fazal is also taking a month-long paternity leave to dive well into his dad duties.

