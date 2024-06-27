Sonakshi Sinha reveals she and husband Zaheer Iqbal didn't want a 'wedding video'; here's why

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding is the only buzz on the internet currently. The couple got married in a low-key registered wedding on June 23, in the presence of their family and close friends.

Just a while back, the newlyweds treated fans with their first heart-warming wedding video. Interestingly, the Heeramandi actress made an interesting revelation as she shared the idea they wanted in the special video.

Sonakshi Sinha on the kind of "wedding video" she and Zaheer Iqbal wanted

A while back, Sonakshi Sinha shared the special wedding video clip of her with Zaheer Iqbal on her Instagram stories. She expressed gratitude as she spoke highly of the team responsible for capturing the raw vibe of the special moments.

The actress wrote, “We've met @sam_and_ekta at multiple friends weddings where they've captured the essence of the couples and the overall vibe so perfectly that I promised them whenever @iamzahero and i got married... they would be there!”

She then highlighted her, “Best decision ever!” reflecting on her decision about the kind of wedding video they wanted. Sona shared, “We dint want a "wedding video" we wanted the emotions, where everytime we watch it, we feel how we felt in that moment... we feel what everyone there was feeling... and we got exactly that! Thank you @samwalzade and @ekta.rekhi... and your entire team... you guys are MAGIC”

Advertisement

She further tagged all the members of the camera team.

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal drop their first wedding video

It was just a while back, that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made a joint post to share the wedding video. In the special clip, we can see the duo signing their marriage papers surrounded by their loved ones. We can also hear the couple’s friends and family cheering them up by singing the Sona Kitna Sona Hai song.

Additionally, Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s fiancé Siddharth was also seen equally enjoying. Being a true friend, he was heard passing cute and hilarious commentaries. We also hear chants like, ‘Jija ji aa gaye’ and happy bride dancing in joy as soon as she stamped the wedding paper.

A wink by Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem should also not be missed. The video concluded with the couple hugging each other after accepting each other as ‘lawful husband and wife’.

Advertisement

She further captioned the post expressing her emotions, “Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions, and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US.”

Shatrughan Sinha's expresses happiness on wishes for Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

On Wednesday, June 27, Shatrughan Sinha took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his feelings about the wishes coming in for his family. The tweet read, “Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words to express our happiness & appreciation. #SinhaParivar.”

In a second tweet, Shatrughan Sinha extended his gratitude, writing, “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives.”

Advertisement

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before making it official with a wedding this year. The couple has worked together in the movie titled, Double XL and a music video, Blockbuster.

ALSO READ: Did Sonakshi Sinha get engaged to her now-husband Zaheer Iqbal in 2022? Here's why netizens think so