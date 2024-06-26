EXCLUSIVE: SLB’s Heeramandi production designer admits seeing Sharmin Segal’s hard work amidst trolling; ‘Sir ka ek vision hai aur…’

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is undoubtedly one of the greatest web shows of the year. Apart from the ensemble cast, the dialogues, and the songs, the one thing garnering praise is the massive and gorgeous set. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Heeramandi production designer Subrata Chakraborty not only gave insights into what went behind bringing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision to life but also opened up about the trolls faced by Sharmin Segal.

Subrata Chakraborty on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision and Sharmin Segal’s efforts

As much as there has been positive chatter about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, there has been a lot of trolling and criticism too. Especially, if we talk about Sharmin Segal, the actress has been receiving a lot of criticism for her acting performance.

Expressing his views on the same, production designer Subrata Chakraborty said, “Sir ka ek vision hai aur unhone kuch soch ke hi banaya hoga. Abhi kuch logo ko wo pasand nahi aa raha hai, kuch log kuch bol rahe hai to aisa nahi hai ki wo alteration karne wala aadmi hai. (Sir has a vision and he must have thought of something before making the show. Some people like it, some do not but he is not a man who would keep making alterations.)"

Chakraborty added that Bhansali will do only those things that he likes, and he never changes. Subrata admitted that even though he has received a lot of messages on these things, he simply deletes them.

The production designer recalled that he used to be on the set of Heeramandi every day. Speaking about Segal further, he said, “Mujhe pata hai Sharmin ne jis hisaab se try kiya hai. Sir ke sath kaam karna matlab kitna bhi bada actor hone do wo try hi karta hai, sir jo soch rahe hai usko fulfil karna. To usne itna mehnat kiya hoga, ab logo ko nahi pasand aaya to hum kuch kar nahi sakte uska. (I know the amount of hard work Sharmin put into her acting. No matter how big the actors are, they only try to fulfill sir’s wish when they are working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She has really worked hard but now if the viewers do not like it, we cannot do anything about it.)"

Meanwhile, the makers of the show have announced season 2 of Heeramandi and we bet fans cannot wait for it to hit our screens soon.

