Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha says he was 'present' at her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal; reacts to rumors of family being unhappy

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the nuptial knot on Sunday (June 23). The couple had a low-key registered wedding in the presence of their family members and close friends. The event was followed by a star-studded reception. While the wedding was graced by the actress' parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, the absence of Sonakshi’s brothers Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha continues to be a topic of discussion on the internet.

While Luv Sinha stated that he would address the matter in a day or two, Kussh Sinha has come forward to clarify that he was very much a part of his sister’s big day.

Kussh Sinha reveals he attended Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Kussh Sinha expressed his disappointment over “inaccurate information” being published. He mentioned that it all started with an article by a leading portal that quoted an unnamed source.

Kussh remarked he was unaware of the person spreading misinformation. However, he claimed that several media publications have his images from the gala event.

Calling it 'a sensitive time for the family', Kussh further addressed the speculations around his absence from the reception. He stated that he is someone who likes being away from the limelight, and he wasn’t covered widely in comparison to the rest of the guests.

“It’s just that I am a private individual, and I am not seen that much, but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there,” he asserted.

Kussh Sinha extends best wishes to sister Sonakshi on her wedding Zaheer Iqbal

He further sent best wishes to his sister Sonakshi Sinha as she embarks on a new chapter in her life. He added, “I was present, and I have only good wishes for my sister and will always wish her well.”

Luv Sinha's response to his absence from Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding

Notably, Sonakshi’s brother Luv Sinha while speaking to Hindustan Times also addressed his absence from the wedding. In response to this, he said, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s low-key registered wedding was followed by a grand reception at Bandra’s Bastian. The special occasion was attended by notable personalities of Bollywood including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Kajol, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari with fiancé Siddharth and more.

