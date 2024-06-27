Taha Shah Badussha reacts to trolling of Sharmin Segal, other Heeramandi co-stars: ‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir would never…’

The period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released in May 2024 and made headlines for its story and acting performances. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut received a lot of critical acclaim, some actors, including Sharmin Segal, became targets of the trolls. Taha Shah Badussha, who played the role of Tajdar in the show, recently reacted to the criticism faced by his co-stars.

Heeramandi’s Taha Shah Badussha believes everybody wishes to grow as he comments on trolling of Sharmin Segal and other co-stars

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan India, Taha Shah Badussha was asked about his reaction to the trolling that some of his co-actors from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar faced for their performances. In response, Taha stated that trolling was wrong in general.

He expressed, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir would never put his trust in anybody… look at me for example like literally I had nothing, I had a three-day role.” Taha continued by mentioning that if the filmmaker didn't see something in him, he wouldn't trust him with the role. He claimed that SLB knew his vision precisely and could look right through one’s soul.

Talking about his co-stars, Taha shared his belief that, in the end, what really counted was that all of them gave it their all on the series. He added that he was not flawless, that he had made mistakes and had been making them for the past 15 years. Taha concluded by saying, “I am here to grow and everybody else here is to grow too.”

More about the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The ensemble cast of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is led by actresses Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal are seen in pivotal roles.

The story of the series is set in the pre-independence era when courtesans reigned as queens. The music and the songs have garnered appreciation from the audience, including Taha and Sharmin’s soothing track, Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye. The show can be watched on Netflix, and its sequel has already been announced.

