PICS: Taha Shah reminds fans of Heeramandi’s Tajdar as he strolls ‘through London’s timeless streets’

Taha Shah created a space for himself in the hearts of cinephiles with his acting stint in Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Since then, the Indian actor has been enjoying the love flowing his way. Wherever he goes, he is addressed by his character Nawab Tajdar Baloch from the TV series.

Recently when he dropped some dapper images on social media, all his fans would think of is how he has brought Tajdar back into life. Check it out!

Taha Shah looks dapper in new pictures from London vacation

It’s been months since Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with the magus opus TV series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While the impressive ensemble cast succeeded in making the project a grand success, actor Taha Shah stood out as Nawab Tajdar Baloch and Alamzeb's lover.

Currently, the model and celebrity is enjoying his time vacationing in London. Minutes ago, he took to Instagram and wowed his fans by dropping multiple images of himself from the foreign country. For the day out, the tourist went with a pair of blue pants paired with a black shirt and a matching waistcoat.

To keep himself warm, he layered his outfit with a long funky jacket. Sporting white sneakers and donning a black pair of sunglasses, he raised the temperature. Taha accessorized his look with a couple of fingerrings and a neckpiece. In the captions, he mentioned, “Strolling through London’s timeless streets.”

Take a look:

Taha Shah reminds netizens of his character from Heeramandi

Soon after he dropped those bomb photos, his fans came rushing to the comments sections and were quick to comment that he looked a lot like his character Tajdar from Heeramandi. A user penned, “Now that’s the Tajdar daadijaan was talking about. vilayat se lauta hua,” while another wrote, “Tajdar before getting back to heeramandi.”

A third user enquired, “Heeramandi Jaa rahe ho kya.” A fourth commented, “Wherever you gooo , you were always tajdarrrr.” A fifth opined, “He got the Tajdar look back omg.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Taha Shah has been part of films like Luv Ka The End, Baar Baar Dekho, Hollywood movie Draupadi Unleashed, among others.

