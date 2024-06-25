Richa Chadha loves Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal 'enough to brave crowds in month 9' at wedding; hits back at trolls: 'Buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo'

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 and celebrated with their friends in a grand wedding reception. Sonakshi’s Heeramandi co-star Richa Chadha, who is in the last month of her pregnancy, was also present on the couple’s big day along with her husband Ali Fazal.

Richa has now shared a special post for the newlyweds in which she expressed her love for them. She also hit back at the trolls targeting the couple in a savage way.

Richa Chadha wishes newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal and slams trolls

Today, June 25, Richa Chadha took to Instagram Stories and re-shared the wedding post of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. In her caption, she revealed what she loved about the couple, saying, “Dear Sona and Zaheer! I am floored by your simplicity, your commitment to each other and am so damn happy that you dance to your own tune!”

Richa continued by expressing that she loved Sonakshi and Zaheer so much that she stepped out in the crowd in the ninth month of her pregnancy. She stated, “didn't get a photo with you cuz you were swamped, but Ali and I love you, your spirit! Love you enough to brave crowds in month 9! LOL. You make an amazing jodi.”

Richa also slammed the trolls, adding, “And buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo (And those with evil eyes, your mouth is useless).” She extended her gratitude for their hospitality, writing, “Love you both. Thanks for a GREAT party, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness!!!”

Richa also used Sonakshi’s song Sawaar Loon from her movie Lootera in the background. Have a look at Richa’s story!

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer were being called out on social media ever since their wedding invite surfaced on the Internet. The couple even opted to shut down the comments section of the Instagram post announcing their union.

