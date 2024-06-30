‘Fangirl’ Manisha Koirala drops PIC from her meeting with Kamal Haasan; netizens want to see them reunite for Kalki 2

Kalki 2898 AD has been creating waves at the box office with Kamal Haasan receiving immense acclaim. Manisha Koirala, who has shared screen space with Haasan in films like Indian, recently met him and shared an appreciation post for the actor. Fans couldn’t help but express their excitement over this reunion and wished to see them work together on the big screen again, suggesting Kalki 2.

Manisha Koirala pens heartfelt note for Kamal Haasan

Today, June 30, Manisha Koirala took to Instagram and shared a picture with Kamal Haasan. In the photo, she looked beautiful in a white ethnic suit, while her Indian co-star sported a casual look.

In the caption, Manisha praised him, saying, “One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with..books and films n now fashion is his world!! He recommended amazing books which stretch one’s mind & soul..his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago..his cinematic understanding is unparalleled..”

Manisha talked further about their bond and tagged herself as a fangirl. She wrote, “I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you @ikamalhaasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!! #fangirl #brilliantactor #oneofakind.”

Have a look at Manisha’s post!

Netizens wish to see Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan in a film together

Netizens flocked to the comments section under Manisha’s post and gushed over what they called a “legendary” pair. One person said, “Want to see the both in theater again..how lovely they both are,” while another stated, “Hope you’re in Indian 2.”

A user wrote, “Wish to see you both together again. Can we expect you in Kalki 2 or Indian 3?” and another fan expressed, “One of the best combos in the industry. Please do another movie together.”

