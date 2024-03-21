EXCLUSIVE: Designers Rimple and Harpreet spill beans on blending Mughal textiles and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi grace at Miss World 2024

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been appreciated on many occasions for his work of art and efforts to give life to his movies through his superbly designed visual images. Now, with his new project Heeramandi, people are looking forward to a story based on the lanes of Lahore’s kothas, involving events like love, betrayal, people vying for power, and political manoeuvres.

Another element that makes his narration more exciting is the mesmerising costumes that were used to recreate the bottom-most essence of life before the partition. The duo of Rimple & Harpreet, who are especially expert at designing costumes, will be seen working with Bhansali for the second time. They are immersed in the history around fabrics and also take their lead from existing works of prominent artists like Amrita Shergil. Through this, they have derived truly representative costumes for all the characters.

In a special segment featuring the stars of Heeramandi and the top 14 finalists, Rimple & Harpreet Couture showcased their enchanting creations at the Miss World 2024, further adding to the anticipation surrounding this significant moment in Indian history.

In a mesmerising confluence of global beauty and cultural heritage, the Miss World 2024 finale unfolded with an awe-inspiring display of elegance in a special segment, showcasing the stars of Heeramandi - Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh alongside the top 14 finalists adorned in enchanting creations by Rimple and Harpreet Couture.

Among these radiant contestants gracing the stage were Miss Trinidad and Tobago, Miss Botswana, Miss Czech Republic, Miss Lebanon, Miss Brazil, Miss Uganda, Miss England, Miss Dominican Republic, Miss Mauritius, Miss Spain, Miss Australia, to name a few. The culmination of this grand event was marked by the unveiling of the first song by Bhansali Music from the highly anticipated Netflix series Heeramandi, titled ‘Sakal Ban’

a momentous occasion that saw these models striding confidently in our exquisite designs.

“Central to our design philosophy was the vibrant palette of spring hues, particularly evident in the song "Sakal Ban" within the series, where the lively shades of yellow and mustard symbolised the jubilant celebration of nature's rebirth with the onset of spring. The lyrics "Phul rahi sarso, sakal ban" resonated deeply, capturing the essence of blooming mustard fields and the joy they bring. Against this backdrop, our meticulous attention to colour theory and composition ensured that each outfit seamlessly complemented the diverse array of skin tones and features showcased by these beauties from all over the world.

“The outfits for the “Heeramandi segment” at Miss World were directly inspired from the outfits curated by us in the actual song from the series. Each ensemble crafted by us for the Miss World contestants and the six actresses was a labor of love and dedication, meticulously blending Mughal textiles, French and English prints with the opulence of Indian brocades, the intricate beauty of phulkaris, and the timeless allure of Jamewar shawls. Drawing from our deep-rooted heritage and rich cultural tapestry, we infused every stitch with intricate detailing inspired by the grandeur of the pre-independence Era of India, seamlessly blending traditional Indian embroidery techniques with elements drawn from European and Persian influences. This unique fusion of styles resulted in ensembles that exuded an air of timeless sophistication while still retaining their distinct Indian identity. From the intricate zardozi work to the delicate Persian embroidery and English motifs, every detail spoke volumes about our commitment to preserving and evolving India's rich sartorial heritage.

Our approach to designing each contestant's ensemble was deeply rooted in a thoughtful consideration for their individual beauty and personality. A prime example is Miss Uganda's ensemble, which we tailored with hints of green amidst yellow hues. This deliberate choice not only complemented her radiant complexion but also accentuated her natural allure with effortless grace. Our personalized approach aimed to ensure that every contestant felt not only confident but also celebrated in their unique beauty.

Through our masterful craftsmanship and unwavering dedication, we transformed the Miss World 2024 stage into a veritable tapestry of global elegance and cultural homage. Our creations not only captivated the audience but also served as a testament to the enduring allure of Indian couture on the world stage.”

For the unversed, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an upcoming Indian period drama web series created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series is about the lives of tawaifs at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian Independence movement against the British Raj. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar serve as directors. The series will be released on Netflix in 2024.

