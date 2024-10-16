Hema Malini Birthday: Esha Deol sends good wishes to her 'adorable mamma' with an unseen PIC; netizens are melting

Birthday Alert! Today (October 16, 2024) marks the birthday of Bollywood's Dreamgirl, Hema Malini. Wishes are pouring in from every corner. To enhance the celebrations, Hema Malini's daughter, actress Esha Deol, has shared a heartfelt birthday message for her beloved mother. She has also chosen an unseen picture to mark the special day, showcasing the mother-daughter duo smiling for the camera. The picture has left everyone's hearts melting.

In the birthday message, Esha Deol wrote, "Happy birthday my adorable mamma, Love you". In the picture, the duo looks as beautiful as ever. The Seeta Aur Geeta actress wore a stunning cyan and golden saree, appearing absolutely radiant. Meanwhile, Esha opted for a gorgeous suit with intricate designs.

Netizens quickly took to the comments section to share their love and birthday wishes for Hema Malini.

During an old interview with Zoom, Esha reflected on her initial experience of signing her first two films, stating that she did not feel much pressure to maintain her parents' legacy at that time. However, she became "overwhelmed" by the audience's reactions after the films were released.

Esha noted that she was frequently compared to her mother, Hema Malini, a well-established superstar, and felt this comparison was unjust, considering she was just beginning her career. Her debut film was Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche in 2002.

Deol shared her excitement about entering the film industry but explained that the pressure escalated once the films were released and critiques began. She remembered feeling that it was unfair to compare her in her first film to her mother, who had starred in 200 films.

Esha also mentioned that comments about her "baby fat" were common, remarking that at 18, she had baby fat and "those cheeks were there." However, she thought they looked cute for the roles she played, believing they suited the characters.

Hema Malini, who was born on October 16, 1948, is an iconic Indian actress and politician, widely recognized as Bollywood's "Dream Girl." Her elegance, charm, and outstanding performances in classic films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Dream Girl have solidified her reputation and earned her this beloved nickname.

Now, let us all wish OG Dream Girl Hema Malini a very happy birthday.

