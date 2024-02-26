Hema Malini starrer Dream Girl’s producer Inder Raj Bahl passes away at 92

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In a shocking turn of events, it has come to light that Hema Malini starrer Dream Girl’s producer Inder Raj Bahl passed away in Mumbai on February 23. He was 92. According to a report published in The Times of India, the news of his unfortunate demise was confirmed by veteran producer Rikku Rakeshnath who was quoted as saying, “He has passed away, and the prayer meet is on Monday.”

Inder Raj Bahl's son Bunty Bahl shares heartbreaking note on social media

In addition to this, Inder Raj Bahl’s son Bunty Bahl also posted a heart-breaking note in his father’s remembrance and shared the details of his father’s prayer meeting. The official note shared on his social media reads, “He lived his life to the fullest and always led by example. He is the pillar of our family & will forever be in our hearts. Fondly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren!”

Furthermore, Bahl’s prayer meeting will be held today in Mumbai in the evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. “My Dad - The Best Always & Forever (accompanied by red heart, hug, and halo face emoji),” his son wrote, concluding his note.

Take a look:

He also shared a heartbreaking story on his Instagram in his father’s remembrance and wrote, “Shall always miss your advice & The Right Things to do in life-never hurt or harm anyone ever-like you are-be a good human being.”

On the other hand, Bunty Bahl while speaking to the media portal was also quoted as saying, “He lived his life king-size and gave us all the freedom / knowledge/ liberties & love all his life. Extremely positive and a very Sensible person. Most amazing Human Being who dealt every situation with a positive mind and found solutions rather than adding to the problem. NEVER EVER did or thought bad for anyone in his life ever. Always a Giver with a smile on his face. Great Goodwill & Repute. Gatekeeper of secrets."

In a long-illustrious career, Bahl backed several films and television shows. He also co-produced Hema Malini starrer Dream Girl’ with the actress’ mother Jaya Chakravarty. He is also credited for producing Girish Karnad and Shabana Azmi starrer Swami, helmed by Basu Chatterjee which was also released in 1977, and later Shaukeen again with Chatterjee in 1982.

