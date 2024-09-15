Here’s why Ananya Panday thinks her Call Me Bae co-star Gurfateh Pirzada ‘will die alone’ and we object

Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzada are the talk of the town because of their love story in the TV series, Call Me Bae. Even though he was in a relationship in the Collin D'Cunha directorial, he wasn’t dating anyone in real life. While he has become the current obsession of many women, he has shown interest to none. Probably this is why his co-star Ananya thinks that he would die alone.

Recently, the actor was in an interview with Hauterrfly, opening up about his relationship and dating life. During the chat, Gurfateh Pirzada also spoke about his Call Me Bae co-star Ananya Panday. He mentioned that it was “super fun, super nice” working with her. But like many others, she also doesn’t get why he isn’t dating anyone. Hence, during their time shooting for the show, she asked him ‘So who you’re dating now.’ To this query, the Class actor responded negatively.

Just like many of his admirers, Ananya also enquired, ‘How can you be single?’ and he was like ‘You can be.’ Elaborating more, Gurfateh stated, “I enjoy being single, I am happy but she apparently thinks that I will die alone.” For the unknown, the young actor was also part of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, he was all set to make his debut as a lead in Bedhadak alongside Shanaya Kapoor. But unfortunately, the movie got shelved.

While the actor has finally made a name for himself and has shared the screen with the likes of Kiara Advani and others, he has had a humble beginning. While talking to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed doing odd jobs in Canada for months along with his mother and sister as they didn’t have money to afford college.

He also revealed doing all he could to make ends meet. “I did whatever I got, cleaning in a grocery shop or setting up the shelves, cutting meat in a meat shop, clearing garbage every night, making pizzas, and cleaning bathrooms,” Pirzada divulged adding that he had to quit his jobs and return to India when his visa ended.

