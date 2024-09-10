Meet actor, who did odd jobs to earn money, has worked with Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, and is now winning praise for Call Me Bae

The web series Call Me Bae premiered on September 6, 2024. The ensemble cast led by Ananya Panday has been winning the hearts of the audience for their performances in the comedy drama. Among them is an actor who used to do odd jobs to earn money after school. He went on to work with many popular actors in Bollywood, including Kiara Advani and Ranbir Kapoor. We are talking about Gurfateh Pirzada.

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada has had a humble beginning and has faced tough situations in life. In an old interview with the Hindustan Times, he revealed that he did odd jobs in Canada for around 4 to 5 months along with his mother and sister as they didn’t have money to afford college.

Talking about his struggles, Gurfateh stated, “I did whatever I got, cleaning in a grocery shop or setting up the shelves, cutting meat in a meat shop, clearing garbage every night, making pizzas, and cleaning bathrooms.” He shared that they quit their jobs when his visa was about to end and returned to India.

Gurfateh Pirzada began his acting career in 2018 with the movie Friends in Law. He went on to star in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele in 2019. Then came the Netflix thriller Guilty (2020), headlined by Kiara Advani. In the film, Gurfateh played the role of Vijay Pratap Singh.

The actor has also worked in the fantasy film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Coming to web series', Gurfateh’s projects include the teen drama Class and more recently the comedy Call Me Bae. In Call Me Bae, he portrays the character of Neel Nair, a journalist. Neel hires Ananya Panday’s character Bella, aka Bae, as an intern and gradually develops feelings for her.

The series was released on Amazon Prime Video. Gurfateh Pirzada has received a lot of praise for his performance. He also showcases his chemistry with Ananya in the song Vekh Sohneyaa.

Gurfateh has an active presence on Instagram, where he offers glimpses of his personal and professional lives. He enjoys a following of over 99K.

