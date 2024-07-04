‘Hrithik Roshan continues to be my son’ admits ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s mother; reveals being happy for her daughter and Arslan Goni

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways and got divorced after almost 17 years of their marriage. These two have moved on in their respective lives since then and are happy with their girlfriend and boyfriend. The interior designer has found love in Arslan Goni whereas, the War star is head-over-heels in love with Saba Azad.

In a recent interview, Sussanne’s mother Zarine Khan opened up on her daughter’s love life after her divorce and also spoke about her cordial relationship with her ex-husband. She admitted being happy for her daughter to have found love again.

Zarine Khan on Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan still being best friends

Talking about Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s amicable bond as they continue to co-parent their sons, Zarine Khan revealed that these two are still best friends. “Duggu continues to be my son and he is a wonderful human being,” stated Sanjay Khan’s wife.

Further, she also said that Hrithik and Sussanne might not be together, but they love each other as best friends. These two also make sure to inculcate great values in their children. “They respect each other and maintain a very healthy equation. I am glad that they have maintained dignity and respect for each other.”

Zarine Khan on her daughter Sussanne Khan’s relationship with Arslan Goni

Talking about her daughter’s boyfriend, Zarine Khan expressed that Arslan Goni has studied law and belongs to a reputed family in Jammu. She also added that he wants to be an actor and she wishes him all the luck. Further talking about marriage, she said that it is not the only thing in life. She also acknowledged that being married is not the only path to happiness and stability. Zarine concluded by expressing her happiness for her daughter Sussanne and Arslan.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others. The film minted decent numbers at the box office. Now he is all geared up for one of the most talked-about films, War 2. He will be seen clashing with Jr NTR in this Ayan Mukerji directorial.

