Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter trailer slammed by Pakistani celebs; Siddharth Anand REACTS

Fighter starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor is one of the much-awaited films of 2024. The film has been garnering a lot of attention since the announcement. After the music videos, makers have recently released the trailer of the film on social media which gained a lot of praise. Amidst all this, the Fighter trailer was slammed by Pakistani celebrities to which the director Siddharth Anand reacted on his X (formerly Twitter).

Siddharth Anand reacts as Pakistani celebrities slam Fighter trailer

The Fighter trailer showcases the Indian Air Force's air strike on Pakistan after a terror attack. After the release of the trailer, Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui, and many other Pakistani actors criticized it. Now, the director Siddharth Anand seemingly reacted to the slam on his X (formerly known as Twitter).

Reacting to a tweet about Hania Aamir's recent Instagram Stories, Siddharth added a thinking face emoji. The tweet read, "Didn't she literally work in a movie which was anti-India? If indian celebs have no issue with the anti-India stuff Pakistani celebs do in movies, why do Pak celebs care so much?"

Take a look:

Another tweet read, "Was 'art' breathing here?" The original tweet was about the 2018 Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon which read, "Parwaaz Hai Junoon was an anti-Indian Air Force movie and Hania Aamir starred in it." Agreeing with it, an X user also said, “Yes, they portrayed Indian Air Force as villain...”

Advertisement

Reacting to this, Siddharth Anand commented, "Oh!!" Have a look:

Speaking about Hania Aamir's note, she wrote on her Instagram Stories right after the Fighter trailer was released on January 15. She penned, "So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful; let art breathe,"

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui did not directly mention the name of the film and said that it was 'disheartening' to see Bollywood portray Pakistanis as villains. His tweet read, "Once celebrated for love, Bollywood now crafts hate-filled narratives, portraying us as villains. Despite our love for your films, it's disheartening. Art transcends boundaries; let's use it to promote love and peace. Two nations, victims of politics, deserve better."

More about Fighter

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is all set to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Prem Chopra REVEALS his two or three scenes were cut from Animal; admits 'love is still pouring'