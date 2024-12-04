Hrithik Roshan giving shoutout to his girlfriend Saba Azad for her latest singing gig screams couple goals

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make for one of the cutest celebrity couples. They often turn cheerleaders for each other on social media by expressing their love and support. The actor recently gave a shoutout to his girlfriend for her latest singing gig. It screamed nothing less than couple goals.

On December 3, 2024, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video of Saba Azad singing and dancing during her live performance. He praised her, saying, “Killing it!” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Have a look at Hrithik’s story!

Earlier, in November, Hrithik Roshan posted a heartwarming wish on Saba Azad’s birthday. He shared a series of pictures from their happy times together. In the caption, Hrithik wrote, “Happy Birthday Sa. Thank you for you. 1.11.2024 @sabazad.”

Back in January, Saba also made her partner’s 50th birthday special with a beautiful wish. In an Instagram post, she penned, “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has been shooting for his YRF Spy Universe film War 2 over the past few months. In this sequel to the 2019 movie War, the actor is joined by Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR. Hrithik will be reprising his role as Kabir in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. War 2 is set to hit cinemas in 2025.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla at the beginning of this year, Hrithik had shed light on his character. He said, “Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir's boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light, a different aspect of him, which is going to be interesting.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently gave a voiceover in the trailer of the re-release of his father Rakesh Roshan’s film Karan Arjun. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai star was an AD on the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer classic, which was originally released in 1995.

