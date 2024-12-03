Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s unseen happy PIC goes viral; fans are all hearts for their ‘cuties’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra undoubtedly make for one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Their fans cannot stop gushing whenever a glimpse of them surfaces on the internet. Now, an unseen happy picture of the couple has gone viral. Netizens were all hearts for the ‘cuties.’

Today, December 3, 2024, a few fan pages of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared an unseen old photograph of them on X (formerly Twitter). In the picture, Kiara was seen sitting on a swing with a little boy beside her. She posed for the camera with a smile and kept her arm around the kid. Sidharth stood behind them with his hands on the swing.

The actors sported casual looks in the snapshot. Kiara wore a white sweater paired with matching joggers, while Sid was in a black outfit.

Sharing the picture on X, one user went, “awwwww!!!!!!” Have a look at the post!

Quoting the tweet, one person called them “Cutiessss,” while another left white heart emojis.

Last month, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated the festival of Diwali together in Delhi. The couple shared a cute selfie on the special occasion and extended heartfelt wishes to their followers. They were seen wearing traditional ensembles in the photo. Kiara rocked a yellow ethnic outfit, while her husband looked dapper in black. Diwali lights were visible in the background.

In the caption, Sidharth wrote, “#HappyDiwali Everyone.” Check it out!

On the work front, Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the release of her political thriller Game Changer with Ram Charan. She has also been busy shooting her YRF Spy Universe film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR this year.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra also has some exciting projects in his lineup. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that he will be joining Saif Ali Khan in Race 4, the reboot of the franchise. His movie VVAN - Force of the Forrest was also announced recently. Presented by Balaji Telefilms, it is scheduled to release on Chhath, 2025. The folk thriller will be directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra.

