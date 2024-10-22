Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to make cameo in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's spy film War 2? Here’s what we know

The YRF Spy Universe has kept the fans excited with the crossovers of different characters. War 2, the next installment in the franchise, is one of the most highly anticipated films. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. If recent reports are to be believed, then Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to make a cameo in the film as Pathaan.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Shah Rukh Khan will feature in the upcoming movie War 2. As per the portal’s sources, the actor will be seen in the post-credit scene as his character Pathaan. The report also stated that he will be filming for his role in 2025.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about the shoot of the film. We recently revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR are preparing to shoot the climax in November 2024.

A source close to the development revealed, “The pre-production is on at YRF to design the biggest climax block of all time featuring two of the biggest superstars – Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. While a part of the climax will be shot in Mumbai, a part of it shifts to another undisclosed location.” The source added that it will be shot over a period of 20 days.

Apart from War 2, another film from the YRF Spy Universe will be released next year. Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is slated to hit the silver screen on December 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to star in Pathaan 2. Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about the development of this sequel to the 2023 film.

A source said, “Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe, and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster.”

