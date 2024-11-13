Karan Arjun Re-release Trailer: Hrithik Roshan honors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan classic with voiceover tribute; ‘Cannot wait to…’

Karan Arjun, the cult classic starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is set to complete 30 years since its release in 2025. Ahead of this milestone, the Rakesh Roshan directorial is being re-released in cinemas. Now, Hrithik Roshan has honored the film’s legacy by giving a voiceover in the new trailer and also expressed his anticipation for its re-release.

Today, November 13, 2024, the makers of Karan Arjun unveiled a 1-minute, 47-second trailer of the film. The trailer contains a fresh twist as Hrithik Roshan narrates the story. Interestingly, Hrithik was an associate director on the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer thirty years ago.

In the voiceover, he says, “Kuch bandhan aise hote hain jinke liye ek janam pura nahi hota, kuch badle aise hote hain, jinke liye ek janam pura nahi hota, kuch kahaaniyan aisi hoti hain jinke liye ek janam pura nahi hota, aur kuch log aise hote hain jinke liye ek janam pura nahi hota (There are a few bonds for which one life is never complete, there are a few revenges for which one life is never complete, there are a few stories for which one life is never complete, and there are a few people for whom one life is never complete).”

Watch the trailer here!

Sharing the trailer, Hrithik Roshan recalled a writing session of the film in a heartfelt note on Instagram. He wrote, “That afternoon in 1992 (I think) when we were all sitting around dads living room with the writers brainstorming on the screenplay for KARAN ARJUN, after another long spell of silence in the room (sometimes these silences lasted more than 10-15 mins) and suddenly dad went ‘ek idea aaya’ and he went on to tell us how he saw the beats of the interval fight sequence, and as he talked, his emotions escalated and at the height of the crescendo in his mind he shouted and then he screams भाग अर्जुन!!!! bhaaaaaag अर्जुन!!!!”

Expressing his own feelings in that moment, Hrithik continued, “And me as a 17 year old experienced my first jolt of audience euphoria!!! My hair stood on ends, the room was applauding like in a movie theater! And I was addicted from that day onwards!! And that’s also when I knew in my bones that this movie was going to be a BLOCKBUSTER!!”

He added, “30 years later, I cannot wait to witness the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theaters worldwide from November 22nd 2024.”

Karan Arjun is set to re-release worldwide on November 22, 2024. Produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production, the film also stars Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. The trailer will be hard attached to the upcoming theatrical releases, Kanguva and The Sabarmati Report, from November 14 onwards.

