Hrithik Roshan reviews Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Adarsh Gourav's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; 'Thoroughly enjoyed it'

Ananya Panday's film Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan received high praise from both fans and critics, winning hearts across the board. Now, Ananya, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav are basking in special recognition and praise, courtesy of none other than our beloved Greek god Hrithik Roshan on Twitter.

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav's KGHK

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wrote, "Saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days back. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy you are a star. What a performance 👏 @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh

you guys were great. So well directed @ArjunVarain. Congrats to the entire team. It’s a must watch!"

Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories and re-shared Hrithik Roshan's tweet and wrote, "Sir, you just made my day! Thank you so much for your lovely words and appreciation. it's very motivating."

Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan to get a sequel?

In an interview with The Indian Express, Director Arjun Varain shared his perspective on the potential for a sequel to the film, stating, “I don’t know anything about doing a sequel. I don’t think it needs a sequel, to be very honest. But, you never know.”

He also shed light on how the film's title was ultimately decided. Originally named Friends and Followers as a working title, it lacked the snappy and memorable quality required. Moreover, it was in English. As they had already shot the announcement video, Arjun was on the lookout for a title that would truly resonate with the film.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan dives into the challenges of navigating the digital world's hyper-connectivity, where the constant pursuit of validation from strangers defines our existence. Following the lives of three friends stuck in a rut, Ananya Panday as Ahana, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Imaad, a comic masking inner turmoil, and Adarsh Gourav as Neil, an ambitious fitness trainer, the film explores their struggles against societal expectations.

By tackling themes of social media's impact on relationships and self-worth, the film offers insight into the unspoken battles of today's youth. Ananya, reflecting on her own social media habits, admits the movie made her rethink her online presence, advocating for a balance between virtual and real-life connections.

