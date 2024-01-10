Hrithik Roshan turns 50: Saba Azad drops mushy video for the Fighter actor; ‘here’s to choosing love everyday’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The celebrity couple is often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. Today, while the Fighter actor is celebrating his 50th birthday, on the special day, his lady love Saba Azad dropped a romantic birthday wish for her beau in the most special way. Check out!

Saba Azad shares passionate kiss with 'love' Hrithik Roshan in the special birthday post

A while back, Saba Azad jumped onto her Instagram handle and shared a mushy video from her vacation with ‘love’ Hrithik Roshan. In the video, the actor can be seen holding his girlfriend from behind and recording the video with a view of the sky and the height in the background. Additionally, what became the highlight of the video is the passionate kiss that the much-in-love couple shares by the end of the video.

While sharing the post, Saba wrote, “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light.”

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis, while others also dropped heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor. In addition to this, a fan wrote, “Love is in the air!!” and another fan commented, “Wow how good they look together.”

Saba Azad is a well-known actress recognized for her roles in movies like Dil Kabaddi, Rocket Boys, Who’s Your Gynac, and others. The multi-faceted diva is also a talented musician and performed in theater from a very young age. Interestingly, she is also a trained dancer in multiple forms.

About Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

The rumors about Hrithik and Saba’s blossoming love surfaced in January 2022 after they were spotted leaving a café and holding hands. The couple shouted from their rooftops as Hrithik shared Saba’s picture for the first time on Instagram in October 2022.

About Fighter

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others in the important roles.

The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.

