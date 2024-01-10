Hrithik Roshan 50th Birthday Special: Here’s a list of 50 lesser-known facts about the real life Fighter

Hrithik Roshan turns 50 today, and one can say with confidence that the last 50 years have seen his exemplary growth on the personal and professional front. His journey has been out in the open for the world to see and today, he has made his parents and fans proud with all the achievements. The ones around Hrithik have always spoken about his never-give-up attitude and the passion for the work that he indulges in. He has been in the hearts of millions, who are always keen to know everything about his life.

While his phenomenal box office track record is known by one and all, here’s an attempt from Pinkvilla to bring out 50 lesser-known facts about Hrithik Roshan on his 50th Birthday.

1. Hrithik Roshan was born in Elizabeth Nursing Home in Malabar Hill, Mumbai

2. While there was an initial discussion about surgically removing Hrithik's extra thumb from his right hand with the doctors, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan decided to retain it, as a child with two thumbs is rare and considered very lucky.

3. According to his mother, Hrithik never felt shy when it came to dancing and performing – he would start at anybody’s house and all that he needed was a full-view mirror. He grew up closely watching and recreating the steps of Michael Jackson and Rajesh Khanna.

4. Hrithik Roshan is an admirer of Urdu poetry especially the works of Gulzar and writes poems himself in his free time. He has written poems post the birth of both his sons Hrehaan & Hridaan and attached it alongside gift hampers he sent to family and friends as a Proud father. He maintains a book comprising of all his original works. The poem ‘Darr Se Mat Darr’ was penned by Hrithik for a TV campaign.

5. Growing up, Hrithik loved to read comics like Superman and other books like Hardy Boys and Readers Digest.

6. As a child Hrithik wanted to grow up to become an astronaut. He was curious about the mysteries of space, the moon, stars and planets ; Childhood outings with his mother would be to the Planetarium or the Zoo as he was fascinated by Animals.

7. Hrithik did his kindergarten from Maneckji Cooper School and as a kid in Jr. KG, he received a double promotion at the age when he barely knew how to talk and walk. He later shifted to Bombay Scottish School, where he was an active member of the Rotary / Rotaract Club ; He is a Bcom graduate from Sydenham college.

8. Hrithik’s favourite subject in school was biology, he disliked subjects high on theory as he hated mugging up answers ; He was the head boy of his school in the 9th grade.

9. Hrithik had a group of 7 to 8 friends since 1985, who often hung around together performing stunts on BMX and entertaining people on roads with his stunts ; He was a state champion of the Under 15 BMX championship.

10. Hrithik Roshan was a naughty child. He would often hide under the bed and play with his dinky cars alone for hours at a stretch. Many times his parents have gotten worried after not finding him in the house. One evening Hrithik climbed into his parents locked bedroom through the window of the adjacent room and played, got tired and went to sleep. When his parents returned home late night and did not find Hrithik in his room, they thought he was kidnapped and cops were called. He was later discovered sleeping in the locked room.

11. Rakesh Roshan spotted the artist in Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Bhagwan Dada. He could see Hrithik's face brighten up in front of the camera and that’s when he had the faith in Hrithik to make it big someday

12. After learning the ropes of being an Assistant Director, Hrithik Roshan learnt post production, he had cut the promo’s of Koyla and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and worked on the additional promotional material for Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai.

13. During summer vacations Hrithik would play Gully cricket with his friends.

14. Hrithik enjoys journaling his thoughts. He maintains multiple journals including a gratitude journal that he attends to every day.

15. At 48 year of age, Hrithik purchased his very first house.

16. When in Mumbai, Hrithik spends quality time with his mother, on the days he sleeps over at his parents house, his night time winding up routine includes visiting his mother Pinkie Roshan’s room to talk before going off to sleep no matter how busy he is ; The mother-son duo are often seen chatting away in the balcony while soaking up the sun.

17. Hrithik was not prepared to make his acting debut when his father, Rakesh Roshan pitched him Kaho Na….Pyaar Hai. “Why didn’t you tell me before? I am not ready yet, I need some time to prepare myself,” he had told his father

18. Hrithik Roshan broke down after the historic success of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. At this point of time, he could not handle the success feeling, he didn’t have enough time for himself. It was Rakesh Roshan who gave him the confidence to take success positively as not many are loved the way he is.

19. Hrithik received event invites from celebrities like Nelson Mandela, Prince Charles and Madonna post the success of Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai

20. Hrithik is a complete foodie- When not on a diet Hrithik can eat 20 burgers at a time. His favourite thing to eat is Samosa that's served in theatres, he starts his order with 4 packs of 8 samosas while watching movies. He loves to binge eat at night – from chocolates to peanut butter, apples, cakes, butter and toast, and ice-cream ; He has ended up eating nearly 3000 calories in one night.

21. Growing up Hrithik Roshan had a Persian cat named Pearl and a pug dog named Puggy ; Presently he has two pet dogs named, a Golden Retriever Zane & an Indie named Mowgli.

22. Before his big screen debut, Hrithik had befriended a homeless beggar near his house. In order to help the man, Hrithik gave him Rs. 2000; Within a couple of years the man owned a shop and remains to be well settled in life.

23. In the 2000s, Hrithik had gone for dinner with his friends at Taj Hotel in Mumbai. The Indian cricket team was staying there and people had gathered to see the players. But on seeing Hrithik, they pushed everyone aside and mobbed Hrithik for an autograph

24. Hrithik enjoys all kinds of board games, as a young lad he used to like ludo and snakes and ladders. Hrithik has a love for Lego’s since childhood – He loves to assemble parts of different toys and create something new out of them.

25. Hrithik Roshan had donated Rs 20 lakh to Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle, for a state-of-the-art electrophysiology and electroacoustic centre for audiology and speech therapy. The centre treats patients with speech and hearing disability at subsidised costs. Hrithik used to stammer as a child and underwent treatment for the same, hence he wanted to work towards an affordable aid centre for speech therapy.

26. Hrithik has a travel pact with his kids – he wants to explore different countries together as much as possible. Every year during his kids vacations, the three of them visit new destinations. In 2023 they bagpacked across Japan.

27. Hrithik continues to sponsor the care of 12 patients, 8 of them are paraplegics, who he had interacted with during his prep for Guzaarish.

28. Hrithik has been supporting special kids school, Dilkhush in Juhu since 2006

29. Hrithik can play notes of any song in the world on a keyboard. That’s his secret talent.

30. Hrithik loves the sound of the mandolin and can play the mouth organ too.

31. Hrithik has the habit of reading at-least 4 books at the same time. In a rather unconventional pattern, he reads few pages of each book daily.

32. Hrithik’s favorite films include Sholay, Angoor, Lagaan, Namak Halaal, Khamoshi, and Rang De Basanti. But if it’s about picking up one, Angoor is the greatest of all time for him

33. Hrithik had researched a lot about the various dance forms prior to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He had told Farah Khan that no actor has done ‘swaying’ in his or her dances in a long time and that's how the incorporated it in the film. He rehearsed for months to get Ek Pal Ka Jeena’s swaying step perfectly.

34. His favorite travel destination in India is Kashmir. He was last in Kashmir to shoot for Fighter

35. Very few know this, but Hrithik is an excellent mimic. Glimpses of his mimickery talent was seen in Kaabil where he played a voice artist.

36. Hrithik was not an avid sports lover and would never participate in sports day of his school. He once surprised his mom by leading a march past team with a flag during the sports day, that was the most ‘sport activity’ he had ever participated in during his school years.

37. Hrithik’s first salary was Rs 100 when he was featured in a song as a child artist in Aasha

38. Hrithik is a certified scuba diver, a skill that came in handy when he was shooting for Rohit’s death scene in Kaho Naa…pyaar hai and the scuba diving sequences for Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara

39. For Fighter, Hrithik undertook extensive simulation training at the Tezpur Air base in Assam. He wanted to learn the process of take off and landing the fighter jet.

40. Hrithik Roshan is a huge fan of Mohit Chauhan and has a dedicated playlist of the artist in his phone.

41. Cold Mess by Prateek Kuhad is at the top of Hrithik’s favorites

42. Hrithik loves listening to Rajasthani folk music & Old Hindi songs.

43. Hrithik can cook Spanish eggs much like his character in Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai , that's the only thing he can cook.

44. Hrithik is a registered eye donor.

45. Hrithik’s nana has a Shiv temple in Panvel, which is taken care of by Hrithik and his family after his Nana’s passing away

46. Hrithik is ambidextrous (can write with both hands)

47. Hrithik has a Ganesh Murthi at his house entrance and it’s a ritual for him to seek blessings before he leaves or when he enters the house.

48. Hrithik enjoys doodling and takes to YouTube to learn it whenever he can

49. Hrithik is extremely passionate about helping strays, and most of the time chooses to be anonymous when donating to organisations and individuals who work towards safeguarding them.

50. Hrithik has the habit of having a dedicated perfume for every character that he plays. For his next, Fighter, he used Clive Christian, Crown Collection to give his character Patty a distinctive smell and sensory identity.

Here’s wishing Hrithik Roshan a very very Happy Birthday. May he continue to win our hearts and dominate at the box office in 2024 with Fighter. Looking forward to War 2, Krrish 4 and many more exciting projects that the actor is in talks for.

