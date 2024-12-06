Hrithik Roshan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Kalki Koechlin breaks silence on sequel; ‘I feel excited that…’

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara holds a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers, and the movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin, was re-released in theaters in June 2024. Amid ongoing rumors about a sequel, Kalki revealed that everyone has been asking her about it but she has no answer. She expressed, "I feel excited that the movie has been relived and rewatched after so many years in theaters"

In a recent chat with Etimes, Kalki Koechlin reflected on the film's re-release response and shared that the most common question she has been asked is about a potential sequel. She admitted that she doesn't have an answer, but expressed excitement that the movie has been rediscovered and rewatched by audiences after so many years.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released in 2011. In the same chat, Kalki revealed how she typically avoids watching her films but has seen ZNMD three times.

She mentioned that even her husband, Guy Hershberg, enjoyed the film, particularly her character, which he found amusing due to its contrast with her real-life personality. Kalki also jokingly noted that their daughter, Sappho, has probably danced to the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from the film at school.

Reflecting on her experience shooting for ZNMD, Kalki recalled that it was her first major Bollywood film, following her offbeat debut in Dev D.

Advertisement

She fondly remembered bonding with Hrithik Roshan during the shoot, sharing personal struggles, including her difficulty with dancing and Hrithik’s challenges with speech.

Speaking about the overall shooting experience, Kalki mentioned that the film’s international shoot in Spain created a sense of unity among the cast, without any noticeable hierarchy.

Kalki admitted that, at the time, she did not fully appreciate how special that environment was, but over the years, she realized how rare it was to feel so connected with the team, as such hierarchies are often present in the industry.

The movie also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Deepti Naval among others.

ALSO READ: Yo Yo Honey Singh fans assemble for big treat; Netflix announces documentary on 'legend who changed face of Indian music'; see POSTER