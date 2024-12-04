The Roshans: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan's Netflix docu-series announced; Check first look poster

On December 4, 2024, Netflix announced the launch of an exclusive docu-series The Roshans with the first look poster that puts a spotlight on the remarkable legacy of the family. The series will offer an in-depth look at the multi-generational story of Rakesh Roshan Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan, showcasing their rich contributions to Hindi cinema through music and storytelling.

The Roshans will center on the story of the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, also known as Roshan Saab, the patriarch who established this artistic dynasty.

His profound influence continues to resonate through the achievements of his son, Rakesh Roshan, his brother Rajesh Roshan, and his grandson, Hrithik Roshan, all of whom have made significant contributions as directors, musicians, and actors in Indian cinema.

The post read, "A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix."

For the first time, the family will open up about their journey, revealing the passion, dedication, and impact of three generations on the world of entertainment.

Netizens were quick to react to the announcement. One person wrote, "Thats superbb, Waiting for this." One person wrote, "Very Excited Sir." One wrote, "Waiting for this one." Another person wrote, "Congratulations Roshan Family and I am Very much Excited for this... It was a surprise post..."

The show is directed by Shashi Ranjan and co-produced with Rakesh Roshan. Director Shashi Ranjan expressed that directing the docu-series was an immensely fulfilling experience. He mentioned feeling privileged to be invited into the Roshan family's world and entrusted with their legacy.

He described it as an honor to share their story of creativity, courage, and dedication with the world, emphasizing that having Netflix showcase the legendary family's journey was the perfect platform for it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik has a couple of exciting projects in his lineup including War 2 with JR NTR and Kiara Advani. Hrithik will be reprising his role as Kabir in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. War 2 is set to hit cinemas in 2025.

