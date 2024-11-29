Kalki Koechlin reveals people didn't give her house on rent after divorce from Anurag Kashyap; says they wanted to 'take selfies' but...

Actress Kalki Koechlin was married to popular Bollywood filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap. After spending nearly two years together, the couple announced their separation in 2013. Then in 2015, they filed for divorce. By that time, Kalki had worked in several movies. But despite being a popular figure, the actress faced problems renting a house in Mumbai as a single woman.

During a conversation with AfterHours With All About Eve’s YouTube channel, Kalki Koechlin spoke about the period after her divorce from Anurag Kashyap. Going back in time she recalled that when she and Anurag divorced, two of her hit movies, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have already come out.

Even though she was a known face in the industry and a celebrity by then, she struggled to get a house on rent in Mumbai. The Dev.D actress stated nobody would give her a house to rent in Bombay as a single woman. At that moment, she was like ‘I am famous. You want to take selfies with me, but you don’t want to give me a house.’

A couple of months ago, Anurag Kashyap gave a house tour to Pinkvilla and revealed that the house he currently lives in was actually found by his ex-wife, Kalki. He exclusively told us, “This was the house we moved in. When I got married, Kalki had found this house. Shashank Ghosh, the director, used to own this house. So, we bought it from him. Shashank Ghosh hosted a lot of people in this house.”

Advertisement

The Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat director further added, “When I came to Mumbai, I actually just wanted to somehow get into movies. I could have done anything for the house. When Kalki had actually found this house. And then I moved in here.”

While Kalki faced problems renting a house in the city of dreams, Anurag stated that he prefers living on rent because that gives him the flexibility to go anywhere. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalki was last seen in Ananya Panday’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

For more updates about B-town, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap reveals ex-wife Kalki Koechlin found the house he lives in: ‘I could have done anything…’