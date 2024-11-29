Kalki Koechlin recalls being jobless for 2 years, living on vada pav and travelling by local trains after Dev D

Kalki Koechlin, who wowed audiences with her debut in Dev.D under Anurag Kashyap, faced a tough two-year dry spell with no work despite rave reviews. Reflecting on this challenging period, she shared how she survived on vada pav and relied on local trains to get by.

In a candid chat with After Hours with All About Eve, Kalki Koechlin opened up about facing her first major professional setback after Dev D. Despite critical acclaim, she struggled with not landing another film for nearly two years, with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara being her next project. She said, "Right after Dev D, I didn’t have another film for about two years. I think the next film was Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

During this time, she kept busy with a play she created after winning a Rs 1 lakh prize. Reflecting on her financial struggles, she shared how she lived on vada pav and traveled by local trains to get by.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress revealed that despite her public image as a successful actress, she feels far less accomplished than people perceive. She shared how people are often surprised to see her on public transport, asking why she's not accompanied by a bodyguard. This, she explained, reflects a ‘weird dichotomy’ between her public persona and real life.

Kalki also acknowledged that she's come a long way since her early days in the industry and admitted that there are jobs she takes purely for financial reasons, particularly corporate gigs where the exchange is straightforward: her face for their money.

Kalki Koechlin made her Bollywood debut with Dev D, an Anurag Kashyap-directed romantic dark comedy, where her performance opposite Abhay Deol was widely praised. She went on to showcase her versatility in That Girl in Yellow Boots, another Anurag Kashyap film, and in the popular Netflix series Sacred Games Season 2.

Her career further soared with memorable roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, adding to her impressive roster of hit films.

