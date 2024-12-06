Yo Yo Honey Singh fans assemble for big treat; Netflix announces documentary on 'legend who changed face of Indian music'; see POSTER

On December 6, 2024, Netflix delighted Yo Yo Honey Singh fans by announcing a special documentary on the 'legend who changed the face of Indian music' through Instagram. Titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, the documentary will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 20, 2024.

The announcement featured a poster showcasing Yo Yo Honey Singh in his signature performer persona, standing confidently beside a microphone, sparking excitement among his fans.

The caption read, "The name you know, the story you don’t. Witness the rise of a legend who changed the face of Indian music forever. Watch Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous on 20 December, only on Netflix."

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section. One person wrote, "Lesss gooo Yo Yo Honey Singaaaaa!!!". One fan wrote, "time to take Netflix premium." One fan commented, "Finally it's coming." Someone wrote, "CAN'T WAITTTTTTTT." One fan wrote, "Honey Singh Fans Attendance." One person wrote, "Finally, Sab ko jawab milega Rapgod YoYo Honey Singh."

Someone wrote, "Let’s gooo goat the legend yo-yo honey Singh aun do." One person wrote, "Let them know what stardom actually looks like."

The film offers an exclusive look into the life of India’s Desi Kalakar, the legendary hip-hop artist and rapper, Honey Singh. Revealing the real Honey, aka Hirdesh Singh - the man behind the headlines, it chronicles his rapid rise to fame, from the challenges he faced to his comeback.

Director Mozez Singh shared his thoughts on the upcoming documentary, describing it as an incredible experience to capture Yo Yo Honey Singh's journey. He expressed admiration for the singer, calling him a fascinating individual who has lived an extraordinary life.

Singh acknowledged feeling privileged to work on this project with the Oscar-winning Sikhya team and appreciated Honey Singh for granting full access to his world and trusting him to tell his life story.

The upcoming Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous boasts an impressive creative team. Directed by Mozez Singh, the film is produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, with Deepa Bhatia handling the editing. Mozez Singh also serves as the Executive Producer, while Raunaq Bajaj takes on the role of Associate Producer.

