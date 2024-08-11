'I was warned about challenges': Did you know Masaba Gupta once wanted to 'freeze her eggs' and mom Neena changed her mind?

Celebrity fashion designer, actress Masaba Gupta is expecting her first child with husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra. Masaba often shares glimpses of her pregnancy phase on social media while flaunting her baby bump. The Masaba Masaba actress recently got candid about her motherhood journey in which she made a revelation about considering to freeze her eggs in real life. She discussed the challenges with her mom, veteran actress Neena Gupta and ended up changing her mind.

During the latest interview with Harper Bazaar, Masaba Gupta shared her experience of considering freezing her eggs before she became pregnant with her baby. Masaba shared that she changed her mind after the actress discussed its process with her mom, Neena Gupta. Neena informed her about the challenges and physical demands attached to it.

"I was warned about the challenges, including injections and downtime, so I decided to take a break," the mom-to-be said.

Masaba added that she was later planning to revisit the option, however, the designer discovered her pregnancy on an unexpected note.

She felt intense pressure from society to find a partner and secure her maternal future, the portal added. This happened after Masaba's divorce from her former husband, producer Madhu Mantena. She was also shooting for Masaba Masaba Season 2 back then.

In an episode of Masaba Masaba, the actress spoke about her plans to freeze her eggs so that she could have her children afterwards, even without a partner. Remember?

Speaking about its impact on the audience, Masaba shared that she has witnessed many women being encouraged to freeze their eggs after watching her character talking about it on the show.

In the same interview, the 34-year-old celebrity designer also shed light on how people perceive motherhood. She stressed that people often get "negative" about the life of a mother going into the transformation phase.

Masaba expressed that having a baby means embracing the change in your life and that is the whole point of welcoming the child.

Born to actress Neena Gupta and West Indies former cricketer Vivian Richards, Masaba Gupta has also worked in MTV Supermodel of the Year and Modern Love: Mumbai. She tied the knot with Satyadeep in 2023.

