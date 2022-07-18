EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta’s Masaba Masaba season 2 to have more elements of glamour, drama & chaos, says writer

Masaba Gupta, who had won hearts with her acting debut Masaba Masaba, is once again making the headlines as she is returning with the second season of her show with Neena Gupta. Masaba Masaba season grabbed massive attention recently after the makers unveiled an intriguing trailer of the series wherein Masaba is very clear about becoming the king of the industry and ends up hustling for love and work. As the audience is eagerly waiting for Masaba Masaba season 2, writer Sonam Nair has opened up about the show and stated that it will have a lot of elements of glamour, drama and chaos.

She said, “Writing and directing this season was an absolutely fun and fulfilling experience because we were also working from our own lives. While the first time around, the theme was that it’s okay to be a mess sometimes, however this time around we wanted to emphasize that women should not have to compromise between love, family, and career. We should be able to want it all and have it all. Needless to say, the second season has a lot more elements of glamour, fashion, drama, chaos - it’s also much bigger in scale”.

On the other hand, producer Ashvini Yardi spoke about how Masaba Masaba season 2 will be about striking a balance between personal life, professional life and mental health. “We got an overwhelming response from the viewers for the first season. They truly resonated with how relatable the show is. Masaba being a global icon also helped us reach audiences the world over. However, in the second season, we are dealing with insecurities that all women deal with, especially single women in their 30s. So, whether it's finding the right man, having children, or mental health we’ve tried to encapsulate all the little but also not-so-little nuances with a light-hearted approach. Season 2’s Masaba not only wants to become the biggest fashion name there is but also proactively works towards becoming the ‘King’ that she so rightly knows she deserves to be,” Ashvini was quoted saying.

Also starring Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, Armaan Khera and Kareema Barry, Masaba Masaba season 2 will be releasing on July 29 on Netflix.